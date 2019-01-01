Chevron Left
Back to OpenTelemetry

Learner Reviews & Feedback for OpenTelemetry by Google Cloud

About the Course

In this lab you will build a test appliction that sends metrics and trace data to Prometheus and Zipkin backends via OpenTelemetry collector and agent...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder