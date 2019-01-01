Learner Reviews & Feedback for Securing Web Applications with Web Security Scanner by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
Web Security Scanner identifies security vulnerabilities in your Google App Engine web applications. It crawls your application, following all links within the scope of your starting URLs, and attempts to exercise as many user inputs and event handlers as possible.
The scanner is designed to complement your existing secure design and development processes. To avoid distracting developers with false positives, the scanner errs on the side of under reporting and will not display low confidence alerts. It does not replace a manual security review, and it does not guarantee that your application is free from security flaws.
In this lab, you will learn how Web Security Scanner helps identify vulnerabilities and surfaces those vulnerabilities as findings in Security Command Center to provide near realtime visibility into your organization's security posture....