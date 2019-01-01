Learner Reviews & Feedback for Transcoding HTTP/JSON API calls to gRPC through API Gateway by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
In this lab you learn how to set up an API Gateway to manage access to gRPC APIs by using HTTP/JSON transcoding. Transcoding involves mapping HTTP/JSON requests and their parameters to gRPC methods, parameters and return types. Once API transcoding is properly configured, you will secure access to the API by requiring an API Key to retrieve data....