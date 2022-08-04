Chevron Left
Back to VM Migration: Introduction to StratoZone Migrate

Learner Reviews & Feedback for VM Migration: Introduction to StratoZone Migrate by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you’ll learn how to use StratoZone SaaS to perform a migration assessment for VM migration to GCP....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder