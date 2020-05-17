About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Augmented Reality
  • Skinput
  • Cisco
  • Smartglasses
Course 3 of 3 in the
Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Unity

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Laying the AR Foundation with Unity's AR Foundation Package

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Architecting AR Space - Pose Tracking and Environment Detections

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Designing the UX in AR - Raycast, Light Estimation, Physics and Occlusion

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Advanced AR

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HANDHELD AR APP DEVELOPMENT WITH UNITY

About the Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps Specialization

Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps

