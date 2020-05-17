Augmented Reality, or AR, will transform how we see and interact with the world. And the hardware that makes AR possible is the smartphone that you may already have in your pocket. In this course, you'll learn how to develop your own mobile AR applications in Unity for iOS and Android devices. You'll learn about the features offered by Unity's AR Foundation, and about additional features in ARKit and ARCore.
Unity Technologies offers a platform for creating beautiful and engaging 2D, 3D, VR, and AR games and apps. A powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor enable you to realize your creative vision fast, and deliver your content to virtually any media or device. You can easily connect to your audiences on PCs, consoles, the web, mobile devices, home entertainment systems, embedded systems, or head-mounted displays. More than an engine, Unity helps you achieve ongoing success. It offers everything you need to develop quality content, boost your productivity, and connect with your audience. Tools and resources include the Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Analytics, Unity Ads, Unity Everyplay, and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe.
Laying the AR Foundation with Unity's AR Foundation Package
This module will give the you a brief history of augmented reality technologies and introduce you to the concept of SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping). We'll show you an overview of the technologies used for Mobile AR tracking and the Unity components that are used to work with Mobile AR devices. In the project work, you will create a Unity AR project from scratch using the Unity AR Foundation package and wire up enough functionality to get it running on either an ARKit or ARCore compatible smartphone. The app will allow you to pan your smartphone around to see live video of your environment on the display.
Architecting AR Space - Pose Tracking and Environment Detections
In this module, you will learn how to interpret and visualize the information generated by the AR subsystem with regard to the real world geometry it has detected. In the project work, you will add trackable managers and visualizers to your scene so that you can see what the AR vision system is detecting and tracking.
Designing the UX in AR - Raycast, Light Estimation, Physics and Occlusion
In this module, you will learn how to use lighting estimation, in addition to the geometry generated by the AR system, to create realistic and immersive occlusion effects. You will also learn techniques that allow Unity physics objects to interact with the detected geometry through screen touches or physics. The result will be that the robot in the virtual scene will match the environment more realistically as the scene lighting is adjusted to correspond to measured lighting conditions. You will also be able to move the robot around using the touchscreen, and place the robot behind surfaces so that it’s partially occluded.
Advanced AR
In this module, we will look at features of ARCore and ARKit that are not yet supported by AR Foundation. In our final lesson, we'll learn about AR design best practices recommended by Unity.
content should be updated with unity last version of ARFoundation. More practical exercises would be appreciated
Excellent course although it will be great if it were more updated.
Covers the basics pretty well, but needs to be updated to the newer version of AR Foudnations.
Scripting part should have been more in this course.
Welcome to the world of Unity XR! This specialization includes three courses which will explain the technologies that make XR possible, describe the unique UX concerns around developing for XR, and walk you through developing VR and AR apps for mobile devices. You will learn how Unity supports the many components of a VR app, including tracking, teleporting, interacting with virtual objects, positional audio, and much more. You’ll also see how Unity’s AR Foundation supports building handheld AR apps. XR is a field that is constantly evolving, and we’ll show you what’s on the horizon for VR and AR.
