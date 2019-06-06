Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Handheld AR App Development with Unity by Unity

4.0
stars
69 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

Augmented Reality, or AR, will transform how we see and interact with the world. And the hardware that makes AR possible is the smartphone that you may already have in your pocket. In this course, you'll learn how to develop your own mobile AR applications in Unity for iOS and Android devices. You'll learn about the features offered by Unity's AR Foundation, and about additional features in ARKit and ARCore. Using the very latest techniques recommended by Unity engineers, you'll build a complete AR environment that you can continue to use after the course, while learning to apply best practices in user experience and interaction. This is the last of three courses in Unity's XR Specialization, which includes an Introduction to XR course as well as a course focused on developing VR applications with Unity. Note that, to complete this course, you will need a smartphone capable of running ARKit or ARCore. Compatible devices are listed in the links below: https://developers.google.com/ar/discover/supported-devices https://developer.apple.com/library/archive/documentation/DeviceInformation/Reference/iOSDeviceCompatibility/DeviceCompatibilityMatrix/DeviceCompatibilityMatrix.html The course also assumes that you already have experience developing applications with Unity and that you are comfortable with basic C# programming. It will also be helpful if you are familiar with building other types of apps to run on mobile devices....
By Ruida Z

Jun 6, 2019

Horribly designed peer-reviewed assignment. Unsubscribed.

By Deep S

Dec 24, 2020

Outdated!!

This course is outdated. It teaches concepts of AR Foundation which are not compatible with the latest version. Also, instructions are very poorly given. Do not take it.

By Random N

Aug 7, 2019

The course is significantly outdated. Very boring. Assignments have ambiguous formulations; you can wait for verification for several months. Many unscrupulous students.

I do not advise you to enter the course or pay for it.

By Mohamed N

Apr 18, 2020

it's not helping you with the real work, the videos are just introduction and general information, then the project work is just a long tiring and badly formatted article, that I've to follow, the forums are not responsive at all !

By Matthew S

Feb 13, 2019

Really bad. Out of date and not maintained. Notes and lessons provided are terribly sparse and give very little instruction. Look elsewhere.

By Aurelio P M

Jul 18, 2019

Basic course that explains the basic of AR in Unity, but the documentation is outdated, at it is using the older version of ARFoundation

By MILER A O B

Aug 29, 2020

Muy bueno, quizá faltó un poco más de orientación al momento de desarrollar algunos puntos del proyecto del curso.

By Sunil P

Jun 30, 2020

Thank you for teaching with practical knowledge.

By Thilak K

Oct 5, 2021

Lack of Community support

By Rahul K S

Aug 26, 2019

The course is great

By Víctor J R C

Mar 14, 2019

Excelente curso!

By Kartik G

Aug 31, 2020

Nice Work!

By Ziv M

Oct 14, 2020

All in all - I recommend this course. It gave me proper AR knowledge, and helped me to build my first AR app for work. The advantages of the course are interesting materials, short videos + long assignments (with lots of hand-on work) and great exercises output (which you can show to your friends and family). The disadvantages are outdated materials (ARCore changed over the years), which means you'll have to look at google a lot to find how the package changed. This took some time but helped me know the package better, so maybe that's good after all. Good luck :)

By Cesar A S Y

May 18, 2020

content should be updated with unity last version of ARFoundation. More practical exercises would be appreciated

By Giuseppe R

Mar 3, 2021

Covers the basics pretty well, but needs to be updated to the newer version of AR Foudnations.

By Piyush S

Oct 21, 2020

scripts work was difficult, should be taught in more detailed manner

By Robinson M M

Jul 18, 2020

Excellent course although it will be great if it were more updated.

By Md. T S

Aug 11, 2020

Scripting part should have been more in this course.

By SAI M M

Jun 25, 2021

good

By Mikołaj D

Feb 22, 2022

outdated, but it is always so with topics that are continuosly evolving. it helps to learn how to deal with task which need to do some investigarion around the internet....

By Vittorio C

Feb 9, 2019

Nice course but content is slightly outdated leading to difficulties in completing some of the coding steps.

By Raunak S

Apr 6, 2019

Not at all good for newbies, no help given except shabby documentation at high level

By Jithin P

Jun 4, 2021

outdated ,please don't take this

By Matthew H

May 3, 2021

Very outdated course, but the theory is good.

By David O

Jul 2, 2019

This course is so boring, too.

