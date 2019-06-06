By Ruida Z•
Jun 6, 2019
Horribly designed peer-reviewed assignment. Unsubscribed.
By Deep S•
Dec 24, 2020
Outdated!!
This course is outdated. It teaches concepts of AR Foundation which are not compatible with the latest version. Also, instructions are very poorly given. Do not take it.
By Random N•
Aug 7, 2019
The course is significantly outdated. Very boring. Assignments have ambiguous formulations; you can wait for verification for several months. Many unscrupulous students.
I do not advise you to enter the course or pay for it.
By Mohamed N•
Apr 18, 2020
it's not helping you with the real work, the videos are just introduction and general information, then the project work is just a long tiring and badly formatted article, that I've to follow, the forums are not responsive at all !
By Matthew S•
Feb 13, 2019
Really bad. Out of date and not maintained. Notes and lessons provided are terribly sparse and give very little instruction. Look elsewhere.
By Aurelio P M•
Jul 18, 2019
Basic course that explains the basic of AR in Unity, but the documentation is outdated, at it is using the older version of ARFoundation
By MILER A O B•
Aug 29, 2020
Muy bueno, quizá faltó un poco más de orientación al momento de desarrollar algunos puntos del proyecto del curso.
By Sunil P•
Jun 30, 2020
Thank you for teaching with practical knowledge.
By Thilak K•
Oct 5, 2021
Lack of Community support
By Rahul K S•
Aug 26, 2019
The course is great
By Víctor J R C•
Mar 14, 2019
Excelente curso!
By Kartik G•
Aug 31, 2020
Nice Work!
By Ziv M•
Oct 14, 2020
All in all - I recommend this course. It gave me proper AR knowledge, and helped me to build my first AR app for work. The advantages of the course are interesting materials, short videos + long assignments (with lots of hand-on work) and great exercises output (which you can show to your friends and family). The disadvantages are outdated materials (ARCore changed over the years), which means you'll have to look at google a lot to find how the package changed. This took some time but helped me know the package better, so maybe that's good after all. Good luck :)
By Cesar A S Y•
May 18, 2020
content should be updated with unity last version of ARFoundation. More practical exercises would be appreciated
By Giuseppe R•
Mar 3, 2021
Covers the basics pretty well, but needs to be updated to the newer version of AR Foudnations.
By Piyush S•
Oct 21, 2020
scripts work was difficult, should be taught in more detailed manner
By Robinson M M•
Jul 18, 2020
Excellent course although it will be great if it were more updated.
By Md. T S•
Aug 11, 2020
Scripting part should have been more in this course.
By SAI M M•
Jun 25, 2021
good
By Mikołaj D•
Feb 22, 2022
outdated, but it is always so with topics that are continuosly evolving. it helps to learn how to deal with task which need to do some investigarion around the internet....
By Vittorio C•
Feb 9, 2019
Nice course but content is slightly outdated leading to difficulties in completing some of the coding steps.
By Raunak S•
Apr 6, 2019
Not at all good for newbies, no help given except shabby documentation at high level
By Jithin P•
Jun 4, 2021
outdated ,please don't take this
By Matthew H•
May 3, 2021
Very outdated course, but the theory is good.
By David O•
Jul 2, 2019
This course is so boring, too.