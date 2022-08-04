Learner Reviews & Feedback for Healthcare Information Design and Visualizations by Northeastern University
About the Course
Introduces processes and design principles for creating meaningful displays of information that support effective business decision-making. Studies how to collect and process data; create visualizations (both static and interactive); and use them to provide insight into a problem, situation, or opportunity. Introduces methods to critique visualizations along with ways to answer the elusive question: “What makes a visualization effective?” Discusses the challenges of making data understandable across a wide range of audiences. Introduces the fundamentals of communication required for effective data storytelling. Other topics may include ethical uses of information displays, storytelling, infographics, and immersive visualizations.. Offers students an opportunity to use one or more software tools....