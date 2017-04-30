In this course you will learn to articulate your own concepts about (threatened) heritage and that of others. What is your heritage? Who defines heritage? Why is heritage under threat? How can we protect heritage?
Universiteit Leiden
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
Welcome to this course
Great that you are joining us! In this course you will learn about your heritage and how you can preserve it. Before you start with studying we invite you to first go through our introduction module and introduce yourself in the forum to meet your fellow learners. If you encounter any difficulties while studying, please let us know on the forum. For technical difficulties or questions regarding the course certificate, you can always contact the Coursera Learner Helpdesk. Good luck & we hope you will enjoy studying in this course!
What is your heritage?
Hi everybody and welcome to the first module of this MOOC! We have an exciting course prepared for you, with a large variety of topics to be discussed. Some of which can become quite technical, but are necessary in order for you to understand the frameworks we are dealing with. For this week however, we are starting somewhat slowly and view cultural heritage from a very personal point of view. This is important because, as you will also learn later, a personal view and inclusive heritage is one of the main ways to go forward and battle for heritage which is under threat. We'd like you to introduce yourself to your fellow students before diving into the content, so make sure to select the next discussion prompt first!
Heritage and inequality
Hi everybody welcome to the second module! Last week we talked about the concept of heritage and how heritage can be very personal. This week we will dive into how heritage is actually defined, both within the field of (archaeological) heritage management, as well as for local communities. We will also discuss various forms of inequality which unfortunately can come with defining and framing something as heritage. Please watch the video's we have prepared for you first and then proceed with the quizz and case study!
Heritage, communities and ownership
Hi everybody welcome to the third module!Last week we talked about the definition of heritage and how this can sometimes invoke inequality. This week we will discuss the role of communities and the impact of heritage ownership. Please watch the video's we have prepared for you first and then proceed with the quizz and case study!Have fun!
Heritage threats
Hi all! Welcome to the fourth module!Last week we talked about local communities and the impact of heritage ownership. This week we will dive into the various threats to heritage, both anthropogenic as well as natural. We also have a very interesting, relevant and timely case study prepared for you! Please watch the video's we have prepared for you first and then proceed with the quizz and case study!
I truly enjoyed the videos, readings, and assignments given. Dr. Mire's work is so critical and has inspired me to challenge myself and the field to be more inclusive.
Excellent course with a lot of information, interesting cases and useful readings!
A very thought provoking course delivered by very engaging experts in their fields.
Interesting, well-organised, relevant and engaging. A really positive experience.
