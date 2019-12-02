SC
Apr 30, 2017
I truly enjoyed the videos, readings, and assignments given. Dr. Mire's work is so critical and has inspired me to challenge myself and the field to be more inclusive.
DK
Aug 5, 2019
An excellent course, that gave me much food for thought about the meaning of heritage, and who exactly threatens heritage.
By Abdirahman L•
Dec 2, 2019
Heritage under Threat is an amazing course that I recommend everyone to take. with very knowledgeable instructor, great organization of materials and variety of supportive study materials and readings, the course enabled me to learn much about heritage. It made me reflect on my own heritage and contemplate into ways it can be preserved and protected. Thank to Universiteit Leiden, Dr. Mire, and everyone who made this course available.
By Stephanie C•
Apr 30, 2017
By Eva B•
Apr 29, 2020
A very thought provoking course delivered by very engaging experts in their fields.
By Elena B•
May 26, 2019
Fun, informative and thoughtprovoking. This course has surpassed all expectations and has given me the feeling of realy having learned about the subjectmatter! Thank you for making this course so rewarding and pleasant. The motivation to keep on track stayed thanks to interesting content !
By Michaela N•
Jul 2, 2020
This course includes a truly global perspective to heritage, something I found missing in a Masters degree I took on the same topic. Also, it presents relevant, very contemporary, and very challenging commentaries on heritage related perceptions. Great work!!
By Darren K•
Aug 6, 2019
By Margaret S•
Jul 15, 2020
Very interesting and current course. Would highly recommend this course for any in the Heritage sector
By Leonardo M V S•
Feb 9, 2018
Excellent course I recommend it widely. Very good content and extensive preparation by teachers.
By María O M•
Jul 22, 2017
Excellent course with a lot of information, interesting cases and useful readings!
By Samrat s•
Mar 12, 2017
One of the finest courses dealing with heritage and its conservation.
By wayne s•
Jan 11, 2017
The course started a month late, when it finally started it was boring. I can' believe i paid for the certificate. Despite paying for it i'm not going to bother completing it.
By Mrs. R I•
Oct 6, 2017
This course was an excellent course that make you easier to understand what is heritage, heritage and inequality, who defines heritage, heritage communities and ownership. International legal frame works to protect heritages under threat. Most of all, this course build my confidence to talk about heritage under threat and build my capacity on ways to protect.
By Isadora L N H G•
Feb 3, 2022
Certamente, este é um curso esclarecedor e muito importante. Sua contribuição em minha formação e conhecimentos a respeito do patrimônio cultural é notável! E aprendi novos conceitos e discussões de nível mundial sobre o que há de novo neste meio. Obrigada Coursera e Leaden pela oportunidade!
By Cemile T•
Jan 11, 2021
As an archaeologist I have enlarged my current knowledge on Cultural Heritage under threat thanks to this course. I have found out solutions on problems about heritage in my mind and developed new perspectives. I appreciate academics endeavoured to make this amazing course.
By Valletta•
Mar 7, 2017
This course had taught me a lot and offered amazing insight views about heritage worldwide. It broadened my previous (minor) knowledge about cultural and archaeological heritage. I would highly recommend this course to those interested in the topics of heritage!
By RIGOPOULOU E•
Aug 10, 2021
It was a very interesting course, which ofers lots of different information and approaches many different matters. It was better than I've believed. I recommend it inevitably.
By Miranda W•
Apr 3, 2021
Interesting, well-organised, relevant and engaging. A really positive experience.
By Hossein V•
May 15, 2022
The course was very informative and excellent.
By Álvaro M S•
Dec 30, 2017
Great course full of useful knowlegde!
By Steve B•
Mar 27, 2018
An exciting prospect ahead for me.
By JOHN Q•
Dec 16, 2016
nice course with good information!
By Shakiib M•
Sep 19, 2017
Best course about heritage
By Roaa A•
Mar 27, 2022
Roaa awad Al-Farsi
By Aqil A•
Apr 6, 2020
wonderful course
By Deleted A•
Sep 3, 2017
Thank you.