Learner Reviews & Feedback for Heritage under Threat by Universiteit Leiden

4.7
stars
158 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will learn to articulate your own concepts about (threatened) heritage and that of others. What is your heritage? Who defines heritage? Why is heritage under threat? How can we protect heritage? WW1, WW2, Cold war politics and contemporary conflicts as well as continuing political and socio-economic inequalities and colonial pasts are all factors playing a role in the global heritage discussions and approaches to (or lack of ) valorization and protection of heritage. Hence, issues behind destruction or threats to heritage are related to complex issues, often connected to complex landscapes of wars, the war-on-terror, fundamentalism, migration, global warming, financial crises, inequality and diverse interests of local communities. This course, sponsored by the LDE Centre for Global Heritage and Development and the Honours Academy of Leiden University, and the Netherlands Commission for UNESCO gave its support to one of the sections of the MOOC, will explore these issues. We wish to engage global communities and widen the perspective on threatened heritage. You can help us with this....

Top reviews

SC

Apr 30, 2017

I truly enjoyed the videos, readings, and assignments given. Dr. Mire's work is so critical and has inspired me to challenge myself and the field to be more inclusive.

DK

Aug 5, 2019

An excellent course, that gave me much food for thought about the meaning of heritage, and who exactly threatens heritage.

By Abdirahman L

Dec 2, 2019

Heritage under Threat is an amazing course that I recommend everyone to take. with very knowledgeable instructor, great organization of materials and variety of supportive study materials and readings, the course enabled me to learn much about heritage. It made me reflect on my own heritage and contemplate into ways it can be preserved and protected. Thank to Universiteit Leiden, Dr. Mire, and everyone who made this course available.

By Stephanie C

Apr 30, 2017

I truly enjoyed the videos, readings, and assignments given. Dr. Mire's work is so critical and has inspired me to challenge myself and the field to be more inclusive.

By Eva B

Apr 29, 2020

A very thought provoking course delivered by very engaging experts in their fields.

By Elena B

May 26, 2019

Fun, informative and thoughtprovoking. This course has surpassed all expectations and has given me the feeling of realy having learned about the subjectmatter! Thank you for making this course so rewarding and pleasant. The motivation to keep on track stayed thanks to interesting content !

By Michaela N

Jul 2, 2020

This course includes a truly global perspective to heritage, something I found missing in a Masters degree I took on the same topic. Also, it presents relevant, very contemporary, and very challenging commentaries on heritage related perceptions. Great work!!

By Darren K

Aug 6, 2019

An excellent course, that gave me much food for thought about the meaning of heritage, and who exactly threatens heritage.

By Margaret S

Jul 15, 2020

Very interesting and current course. Would highly recommend this course for any in the Heritage sector

By Leonardo M V S

Feb 9, 2018

Excellent course I recommend it widely. Very good content and extensive preparation by teachers.

By María O M

Jul 22, 2017

Excellent course with a lot of information, interesting cases and useful readings!

By Samrat s

Mar 12, 2017

One of the finest courses dealing with heritage and its conservation.

By wayne s

Jan 11, 2017

The course started a month late, when it finally started it was boring. I can' believe i paid for the certificate. Despite paying for it i'm not going to bother completing it.

By Mrs. R I

Oct 6, 2017

This course was an excellent course that make you easier to understand what is heritage, heritage and inequality, who defines heritage, heritage communities and ownership. International legal frame works to protect heritages under threat. Most of all, this course build my confidence to talk about heritage under threat and build my capacity on ways to protect.

By Isadora L N H G

Feb 3, 2022

Certamente, este é um curso esclarecedor e muito importante. Sua contribuição em minha formação e conhecimentos a respeito do patrimônio cultural é notável! E aprendi novos conceitos e discussões de nível mundial sobre o que há de novo neste meio. Obrigada Coursera e Leaden pela oportunidade!

By Cemile T

Jan 11, 2021

As an archaeologist I have enlarged my current knowledge on Cultural Heritage under threat thanks to this course. I have found out solutions on problems about heritage in my mind and developed new perspectives. I appreciate academics endeavoured to make this amazing course.

By Valletta

Mar 7, 2017

This course had taught me a lot and offered amazing insight views about heritage worldwide. It broadened my previous (minor) knowledge about cultural and archaeological heritage. I would highly recommend this course to those interested in the topics of heritage!

By RIGOPOULOU E

Aug 10, 2021

It was a very interesting course, which ofers lots of different information and approaches many different matters. It was better than I've believed. I recommend it inevitably.

By Miranda W

Apr 3, 2021

Interesting, well-organised, relevant and engaging. A really positive experience.

By Hossein V

May 15, 2022

The course was very informative and excellent.

By Álvaro M S

Dec 30, 2017

Great course full of useful knowlegde!

By Steve B

Mar 27, 2018

An exciting prospect ahead for me.

By JOHN Q

Dec 16, 2016

nice course with good information!

By Shakiib M

Sep 19, 2017

Best course about heritage

By Roaa A

Mar 27, 2022

R​oaa awad Al-Farsi

By Aqil A

Apr 6, 2020

wonderful course

By Deleted A

Sep 3, 2017

Thank you.

