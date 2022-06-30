As a freelance developer, you are regularly building various software solutions for your customers. Recently, you received a request to create a pet adoption app on AWS. Because of a tight deadline and limited budget, you need to find a hosting platform that would satisfy all customer requirements without having a lot of setup and operations overhead. You evaluate different AWS services and decide on Amazon Lightsail to meet your use case. With Lightsail, you’ll be able to build and deploy an instance to host an app and then gradually add features to enhance app functionality.
What you will learn
Describe the capabilities of Amazon Lightsail
Create and deploy a LAMP-stack instance on Lightsail
Create a load balancer to evenly distribute network traffic to your application
Set up a Domain Name System (DNS) zone, along with the DNS records
- lamp (software bundle)
- Application Hosting
- Content Delivery Network
- Object Storage
- Amazon Lightsail
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Week 1: Build and Deploy an App on Amazon Lightsail
Welcome to week 1 of Hosting Simple Web Applications Using Amazon Lightsail! This week, you will deploy a LAMP application in the AWS Cloud and gradually add functionality to enhance the application. You will create a static IP address, deploy a managed database instance, create and seed a MySQL database on the database instance, and configure object storage to host media files. Finally, you will set up alarms so that you will be notified when your storage bucket is approaching its limit.
Week 2: Optimize and Scale Your App for High Availability
Welcome to week 2 of Hosting Simple Web Applications Using Amazon Lightsail! The content for this week covers technical concepts and step-by-step instructions that are designed to help you scale and optimize an application in the AWS Cloud. This week, you will explore how to reduce latency delays with a content delivery network (CDN). You will also spread the incoming traffic between multiple application instances by setting up a load balancer. Then, you will create a Domain Name System (DNS) zone and generate the SSL/TLS certificate for a load balancer. By the end of the week, you will prepare a highly available application that receives traffic over HTTPS, a secure protocol.
