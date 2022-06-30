About this Course

What you will learn

  • Describe the capabilities of Amazon Lightsail

  • Create and deploy a LAMP-stack instance on Lightsail

  • Create a load balancer to evenly distribute network traffic to your application

  • Set up a Domain Name System (DNS) zone, along with the DNS records

Skills you will gain

  • lamp (software bundle)
  • Application Hosting
  • Content Delivery Network
  • Object Storage
  • Amazon Lightsail
Instructor

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1: Build and Deploy an App on Amazon Lightsail

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Optimize and Scale Your App for High Availability

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

