Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hosting Simple Web Applications using Amazon Lightsail by Amazon Web Services
About the Course
As a freelance developer, you are regularly building various software solutions for your customers. Recently, you received a request to create a pet adoption app on AWS. Because of a tight deadline and limited budget, you need to find a hosting platform that would satisfy all customer requirements without having a lot of setup and operations overhead. You evaluate different AWS services and decide on Amazon Lightsail to meet your use case. With Lightsail, you’ll be able to build and deploy an instance to host an app and then gradually add features to enhance app functionality....