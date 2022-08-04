Learner Reviews & Feedback for How Technology Will Shape Marketing with Jagdish Sheth by University System of Georgia
About the Course
This course explains how digital technology is transforming marketing. It focuses on how technology will enable salespeople from selling products to becoming trusted advisors for customers, especially in financial and health services. Technology will also impact all 4 P’s of Marketing from product, promotion, price, and distribution, especially with the rise of e-commerce. For example, pricing will become more dynamic in a real-time basis based on demand and supply, and we will switch to digital advertising from print and television advertising....