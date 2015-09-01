About this Course

3,808 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand modern solutions and the Anthos technology stack.

  • Connect and manage Kubernetes Engine clusters from GCP Console whether clusters are part of Anthos on Google Cloud or Anthos deployed on VMware.

  • Understand how service mesh proxies are installed, configured and managed.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Anthos Overview

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Managing Hybrid Clusters using Kubernetes Engine

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 78 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Service Mesh

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HYBRID CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE FOUNDATIONS WITH ANTHOS

View all reviews

About the Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos Specialization

Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder