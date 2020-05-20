NJ
Feb 1, 2020
good course, well structured and explanation for basic Anthos Hybrid Cloud use case with GKE and Istio benefits
DT
Oct 13, 2021
Excellent high level overview of the Anthos environment with an emphasis on Anthos Service Mesh in the Labs
By 김효민•
May 20, 2020
Thanks a lot
I want additional study about sevice Mesh, config management, migrate for Anthos in Anthos with coursera
By Kuldeep R•
Jun 26, 2020
This course was very much informative with good hands-on experience. I have learned many things !!
By Navin K J•
Mar 10, 2020
Awesome and great learning journey imparted on Google Hybrid Cloud Solution - Anthos and GKE.
By Nick D•
Jun 30, 2020
Great course. There's a lot of detail to take in and it's very well presented and delivered.
By Senthil C•
Sep 29, 2020
Wit the help of this course, I know Anthos better and can apply the skills in my projects
By Dor B D•
Mar 25, 2020
very good content of course, i learned a lot of new stuff. Continuing to the next part.
By Mike R•
Apr 8, 2020
Very good introduction. Instructor gave clear explanations and examples. Thanks!
By SHAILESH K 1•
Oct 11, 2020
Great start for anthos basics a hybrid architecture on google cloud platform
By Tanya B•
Jun 29, 2020
Fantastic course and attainted good knowledge from the course.
Thanks Team
By Sachin S R•
May 30, 2020
This was a very nice way to learn about istio and anthos.
By Harold M•
Jun 10, 2020
Excellent Fundamentals Course on Anthos.
Thank you!
By Dami O•
Jan 22, 2020
Excellent into to Anthos and Istio Service Mesh
By Pascal U E•
Mar 31, 2020
Great course, presented cafferteria style!
By Pravanjan G•
Sep 18, 2020
Nice introductory tutorial for Anthos.
By Carlos A P•
Dec 25, 2020
Great foundational course for Anthos
By Tushar B•
Dec 1, 2020
Good Information with hands-on lab.
By Ted T K•
May 3, 2020
great content to learn anthos!
By Minsoo J•
May 25, 2020
easy to understanding.
By Teekhapon C•
Aug 15, 2021
It is a good course.
By Marcio D C F•
May 8, 2020
excellent!!!
By Mohamed A•
Dec 8, 2020
Good course
By gad b•
Oct 29, 2020
awesome
By Bhanuprasad V•
Jun 13, 2020
awesome