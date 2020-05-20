Chevron Left
Back to Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Foundations with Anthos

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Foundations with Anthos by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
282 ratings
41 reviews

About the Course

This on-demand course equips students to build reliable and manageable multi-cluster Kubernetes infrastructures using Anthos GKE, whether deployed with Anthos on Google Cloud or with Anthos deployed on VMware. It is a continuation of Architecting with GKE and assumes hands-on experience with the technologies covered in that course....

Top reviews

NJ

Feb 1, 2020

good course, well structured and explanation for basic Anthos Hybrid Cloud use case with GKE and Istio benefits

DT

Oct 13, 2021

Excellent high level overview of the Anthos environment with an emphasis on Anthos Service Mesh in the Labs

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 41 Reviews for Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Foundations with Anthos

By 김효민

May 20, 2020

Thanks a lot

I want additional study about sevice Mesh, config management, migrate for Anthos in Anthos with coursera

By Nuttee J

Feb 2, 2020

good course, well structured and explanation for basic Anthos Hybrid Cloud use case with GKE and Istio benefits

By Dave T

Oct 13, 2021

Excellent high level overview of the Anthos environment with an emphasis on Anthos Service Mesh in the Labs

By Kuldeep R

Jun 26, 2020

This course was very much informative with good hands-on experience. I have learned many things !!

By Navin K J

Mar 10, 2020

Awesome and great learning journey imparted on Google Hybrid Cloud Solution - Anthos and GKE.

By Nick D

Jun 30, 2020

Great course. There's a lot of detail to take in and it's very well presented and delivered.

By Senthil C

Sep 29, 2020

Wit the help of this course, I know Anthos better and can apply the skills in my projects

By Dor B D

Mar 25, 2020

very good content of course, i learned a lot of new stuff. Continuing to the next part.

By Mike R

Apr 8, 2020

Very good introduction. Instructor gave clear explanations and examples. Thanks!

By SHAILESH K 1

Oct 11, 2020

Great start for anthos basics a hybrid architecture on google cloud platform

By Tanya B

Jun 29, 2020

Fantastic course and attainted good knowledge from the course.

Thanks Team

By Sachin S R

May 30, 2020

This was a very nice way to learn about istio and anthos.

By Harold M

Jun 10, 2020

Excellent Fundamentals Course on Anthos.

Thank you!

By Dami O

Jan 22, 2020

Excellent into to Anthos and Istio Service Mesh

By Pascal U E

Mar 31, 2020

Great course, presented cafferteria style!

By Pravanjan G

Sep 18, 2020

Nice introductory tutorial for Anthos.

By Carlos A P

Dec 25, 2020

Great foundational course for Anthos

By Tushar B

Dec 1, 2020

Good Information with hands-on lab.

By Ted T K

May 3, 2020

great content to learn anthos!

By Minsoo J

May 25, 2020

easy to understanding.

By Teekhapon C

Aug 15, 2021

It is a good course.

By Marcio D C F

May 8, 2020

excellent!!!

By Mohamed A

Dec 8, 2020

Good course

By gad b

Oct 29, 2020

awesome

By Bhanuprasad V

Jun 13, 2020

awesome

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder