Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Install a multi-service application spanning multiple clusters in a hybrid-like environment.

  • Understand how services communicate across clusters.

  • Migrate services between clusters.

  • Install and enforce policies with Anthos Config Management.

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Welcome to Architecting Hybrid Infrastructure with Anthos: Working with Multi-Cluster

Week
2

Week 2

Managing Policies using Anthos Config Management

Week
3

Week 3

Configuring GKE and Service Mesh for Multi-Cluster Operation

Week
4

Week 4

Course Summary

About the Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos Specialization

Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos

