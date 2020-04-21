Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hybrid Cloud Multi-Cluster with Anthos by Google Cloud

4.8
stars
117 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

This on-demand course equips students to understand, configure, and maintain multi-cluster Kubernetes infrastructures using Anthos GKE and Istio-based service mesh, whether deployed with Anthos on Google Cloud or with Anthos deployed on VMware....

Top reviews

HM

Jun 10, 2020

This was a tough course, but I learned a lot about Anthos, Multicluster service mesh and Global control plane, external service mesh, global or core dns, other.\n\nThank you!

SK

Aug 17, 2020

Thanks to Google and Coursera for preparing this training content easy to understand and follow through. I enjoyed this course and would continue to attend few courses

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Hybrid Cloud Multi-Cluster with Anthos

By Abilio R D

Apr 21, 2020

This course cover advanced topics management and setup of multi Kubernetes clusters, service mesh, network management and observability. and It had very good labs with detailed coverage . I am really happy that I have enrolled to this course.

By Harold M

Jun 11, 2020

This was a tough course, but I learned a lot about Anthos, Multicluster service mesh and Global control plane, external service mesh, global or core dns, other.

Thank you!

By SRINIVASA R K

Aug 18, 2020

Thanks to Google and Coursera for preparing this training content easy to understand and follow through. I enjoyed this course and would continue to attend few courses

By Jonathan H

Mar 2, 2020

Very cool to work through the architecture, configuration, and application of Multi-Cluster solutions for an Anthos Hybrid cloud scenario.

By Antonio G

Jan 15, 2020

let you understand the fundamentals about anthos. Let you understand how it works and how to getting start

By Artur K

Mar 30, 2020

Good course, right pace, labs are really good when you put your focus on the content you copy and paste.

By Richard

Mar 14, 2020

the speaker really clear alot things out about Anthos in a simpler way

By Marcin K

Jun 16, 2020

Gives very nice insite into how to do stuff with Anthos and why

By Jonathan M

Apr 17, 2020

Excellent course with great practical tips and information

By Sanwar M

Jun 1, 2020

Very Good Labs. Great instructor.

By Bhanuprasad V

Jun 15, 2020

Awesome Course

By Sachin S R

May 30, 2020

Wow Awesome

By Dennys A R M

Sep 7, 2020

Excellent!

By Muhammad Z H

Dec 25, 2019

Thanks

By Mykola B

Jan 28, 2020

good

By Harish C

Jan 30, 2020

The demo should be created using a simple Microservices based application rather complex application like Hipster Shop. This will enable participants to understand the concept much better. With Hipster, it will take a long cycle to do the reverse engineering

By Maciej Z

Jul 19, 2020

There are issues and scripts vs helm version installed on console.

From Week 3 all labs are failing to finish.

By Shlomo B

Aug 10, 2020

It was extensive but the videos, links, and scripts have minor issues throughout. Dynamic content is not linking well or updating depencies.

By Mike M

Jul 31, 2020

Several broken links to reference material and final lab simply failed during deployment. Disappointing overall an not good value.

By Duane M

Aug 30, 2020

Could not complete Qwiklabs second lab. waiting for bootstrap to complete for an hour+ even after 4 attempts.

