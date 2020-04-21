HM
Jun 10, 2020
This was a tough course, but I learned a lot about Anthos, Multicluster service mesh and Global control plane, external service mesh, global or core dns, other.\n\nThank you!
SK
Aug 17, 2020
Thanks to Google and Coursera for preparing this training content easy to understand and follow through. I enjoyed this course and would continue to attend few courses
By Abilio R D•
Apr 21, 2020
This course cover advanced topics management and setup of multi Kubernetes clusters, service mesh, network management and observability. and It had very good labs with detailed coverage . I am really happy that I have enrolled to this course.
By Jonathan H•
Mar 2, 2020
Very cool to work through the architecture, configuration, and application of Multi-Cluster solutions for an Anthos Hybrid cloud scenario.
By Antonio G•
Jan 15, 2020
let you understand the fundamentals about anthos. Let you understand how it works and how to getting start
By Artur K•
Mar 30, 2020
Good course, right pace, labs are really good when you put your focus on the content you copy and paste.
By Richard•
Mar 14, 2020
the speaker really clear alot things out about Anthos in a simpler way
By Marcin K•
Jun 16, 2020
Gives very nice insite into how to do stuff with Anthos and why
By Jonathan M•
Apr 17, 2020
Excellent course with great practical tips and information
By Sanwar M•
Jun 1, 2020
Very Good Labs. Great instructor.
By Bhanuprasad V•
Jun 15, 2020
Awesome Course
By Sachin S R•
May 30, 2020
Wow Awesome
By Dennys A R M•
Sep 7, 2020
Excellent!
By Muhammad Z H•
Dec 25, 2019
Thanks
By Mykola B•
Jan 28, 2020
good
By Harish C•
Jan 30, 2020
The demo should be created using a simple Microservices based application rather complex application like Hipster Shop. This will enable participants to understand the concept much better. With Hipster, it will take a long cycle to do the reverse engineering
By Maciej Z•
Jul 19, 2020
There are issues and scripts vs helm version installed on console.
From Week 3 all labs are failing to finish.
By Shlomo B•
Aug 10, 2020
It was extensive but the videos, links, and scripts have minor issues throughout. Dynamic content is not linking well or updating depencies.
By Mike M•
Jul 31, 2020
Several broken links to reference material and final lab simply failed during deployment. Disappointing overall an not good value.
By Duane M•
Aug 30, 2020
Could not complete Qwiklabs second lab. waiting for bootstrap to complete for an hour+ even after 4 attempts.