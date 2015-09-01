About this Course

1,903 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Configure centralized logging, monitoring, tracing, and service visualizations wherever the Anthos GKE clusters are hosted.

  • Understand and configure fine-grained traffic management.

  • Use service mesh security features for service-service authentication, user authentication, and policy-based service authorization.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

Welcome to Architecting Hybrid Infrastructure with Anthos: Using Service Mesh

28 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Observing Services using Service Mesh Adapters

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min)
3 hours to complete

Managing Traffic Routing with Service Mesh

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min)
2 hours to complete

Securing your Services with Service Mesh

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min)
1 hour to complete

Course Summary

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HYBRID CLOUD SERVICE MESH WITH ANTHOS

View all reviews

About the Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos Specialization

Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder