Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hybrid Cloud Service Mesh with Anthos by Google Cloud

4.8
stars
139 ratings
14 reviews

This on-demand course equips students to understand and adopt Istio-based service-mesh with Anthos for centralized observability, traffic management, and service-level security....

HM

Jun 10, 2020

It's a great course on securing the service to service communication with mutual TLS. It also shows how to configure JWT authentication, traffic management and visualization.\n\nThanks !

By Ivan D L S

Dec 22, 2019

Excellent course. The security aspect of how Anthos manages security (zero network trust) was great, and a game changer in how security is adopted going forward.

By Kuldeep R

Aug 2, 2020

I have learned so authoriztion & authentication which through mTLS which is very much needed for securing the application. Kiali is great to view traffic security through animate graph of application microservices. Learned a lot in Anthos Service Mesh.

By Harold M

Jun 11, 2020

It's a great course on securing the service to service communication with mutual TLS. It also shows how to configure JWT authentication, traffic management and visualization.

Thanks !

By Sachin S R

May 30, 2020

This is a great course to learn about Anthos, Istio, Citadel, etc

By Ayyappan P

May 24, 2021

Effective course for Anthos/Istio. Hands on Lab is great !

By Michael J

Apr 15, 2020

Good overview course. Reasonable length and depth.

By Senthil C

Sep 29, 2020

Very useful course.

By Muhammad Z H

Dec 25, 2019

Thanks

By Atichat P

Dec 30, 2019

Good

By Jeremy H

Aug 28, 2020

The course covers a lot of topics and gives a good overview and intro of what istio is capable of. There is inconsistency in the material though, between the lab walkthroughs and the actual lab texts, often being different versions or different ways of doing the same task. It's a space that changed quite a lot in the last 6 months, so it may be partly the reason and the material is lagging. The labs are also sometimes not configured as expected. It's rarely a blocking point if you are focusing only on getting an understanding of how everything works and fits together.

By Sathish K

Jul 25, 2021

Few of the labs do not have Anthos Service Mesh installed. Please correct the lab or update the documentation with Anthos Mesh installation steps.

By Sunil K R

Oct 4, 2020

Although the course is good, but I felt there is a need to keep the videos for 15 mins and just 3 mins for each video content. I mean, Lecturer can speak more and expand on the topics being covered as part of the course.

By Vishnukarthik L

May 10, 2020

The lab resources are not properly created. Only the clusters are created and none of the istio services are created.

By Chandan P

May 14, 2020

Content is good but not adequate. Qwiklabs has some problem

