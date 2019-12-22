HM
Jun 10, 2020
It's a great course on securing the service to service communication with mutual TLS. It also shows how to configure JWT authentication, traffic management and visualization.\n\nThanks !
IS
Dec 21, 2019
Excellent course. The security aspect of how Anthos manages security (zero network trust) was great, and a game changer in how security is adopted going forward.
By Ivan D L S•
Dec 22, 2019
By Kuldeep R•
Aug 2, 2020
I have learned so authoriztion & authentication which through mTLS which is very much needed for securing the application. Kiali is great to view traffic security through animate graph of application microservices. Learned a lot in Anthos Service Mesh.
By Harold M•
Jun 11, 2020
It's a great course on securing the service to service communication with mutual TLS. It also shows how to configure JWT authentication, traffic management and visualization.

Thanks !
Thanks !
By Sachin S R•
May 30, 2020
This is a great course to learn about Anthos, Istio, Citadel, etc
By Ayyappan P•
May 24, 2021
Effective course for Anthos/Istio. Hands on Lab is great !
By Michael J•
Apr 15, 2020
Good overview course. Reasonable length and depth.
By Senthil C•
Sep 29, 2020
Very useful course.
By Muhammad Z H•
Dec 25, 2019
Thanks
By Atichat P•
Dec 30, 2019
Good
By Jeremy H•
Aug 28, 2020
The course covers a lot of topics and gives a good overview and intro of what istio is capable of. There is inconsistency in the material though, between the lab walkthroughs and the actual lab texts, often being different versions or different ways of doing the same task. It's a space that changed quite a lot in the last 6 months, so it may be partly the reason and the material is lagging. The labs are also sometimes not configured as expected. It's rarely a blocking point if you are focusing only on getting an understanding of how everything works and fits together.
By Sathish K•
Jul 25, 2021
Few of the labs do not have Anthos Service Mesh installed. Please correct the lab or update the documentation with Anthos Mesh installation steps.
By Sunil K R•
Oct 4, 2020
Although the course is good, but I felt there is a need to keep the videos for 15 mins and just 3 mins for each video content. I mean, Lecturer can speak more and expand on the topics being covered as part of the course.
By Vishnukarthik L•
May 10, 2020
The lab resources are not properly created. Only the clusters are created and none of the istio services are created.
By Chandan P•
May 14, 2020
Content is good but not adequate. Qwiklabs has some problem