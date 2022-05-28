In this course, we will cover the core concepts and practices of building and running Cloud Native applications and how to run these applications in a multicloud environment. We will cover technologies and practices including; microservices, DevOps, CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift.
A basic familiarity with cloud concepts and modern development practices is recommended.
- Cloud Native
- CI/CD
- Containers
- Microservices
- Application Modernization
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cloud Native and Multicloud Concepts and Goals
In this module, we will discuss the goals of and approach for creating Cloud Native (CN) applications.
Migrating Apps to Advantage Cloud Infrastructure
In this module, we will describe the three transformational paths to modernizing applications and begin by exploring the infrastructure migration path.
Modernizing Applications to be CN
In this module, you will learn about modernizing applications using cloud-native design principles beginning by contrasting a legacy, monolithic application architecture to a modern microservice architecture. We will discuss the numerous advantages of adopting a microservice architecture and visualize it using a sample application.
Applying CI/CD to CN Applications
In this module, you will learn about the concepts, principles, and practices that guide Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, and Continuous Deployment, CI/CD. You will also become familiar with tools for implementing CI/CD pipelines.
