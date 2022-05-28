About this Course

Beginner Level
Beginner Level

A basic familiarity with cloud concepts and modern development practices is recommended.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Native
  • CI/CD
  • Containers
  • Microservices
  • Application Modernization
Beginner Level

A basic familiarity with cloud concepts and modern development practices is recommended.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Offered by

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Cloud Native and Multicloud Concepts and Goals

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Migrating Apps to Advantage Cloud Infrastructure

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Modernizing Applications to be CN

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Applying CI/CD to CN Applications

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

