Chevron Left
Back to Building Cloud Native and Multicloud

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Cloud Native and Multicloud by IBM

About the Course

In this course, we will cover the core concepts and practices of building and running Cloud Native applications and how to run these applications in a multicloud environment. We will cover technologies and practices including; microservices, DevOps, CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift. This course is designed for anyone wanting to learn about the guiding principles of building cloud native applications and managing them across multiple cloud platforms, both private and public. Also covered in this course is how to automate many of the common functions of building and running cloud native applications and orchestrating the environment they run in. A basic familiarity with cloud concepts and modern development practices is recommended. For the hands-on labs, an IBM Cloud account will be required as well as basic familiarity with command-line interfaces. This course is designed for anyone wanting to learn about the guiding principles of building cloud native applications and managing them across multiple cloud platforms, both private and public. Also covered in this course is how to automate many of the common functions of building and running cloud native applications and orchestrating the environment they run in....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Building Cloud Native and Multicloud

By Shivam K

Feb 2, 2022

Good course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder