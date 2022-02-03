Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Cloud Native and Multicloud by IBM
About the Course
In this course, we will cover the core concepts and practices of building and running Cloud Native applications and how to run these applications in a multicloud environment. We will cover technologies and practices including; microservices, DevOps, CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift.
This course is designed for anyone wanting to learn about the guiding principles of building cloud native applications and managing them across multiple cloud platforms, both private and public. Also covered in this course is how to automate many of the common functions of building and running cloud native applications and orchestrating the environment they run in.
A basic familiarity with cloud concepts and modern development practices is recommended. For the hands-on labs, an IBM Cloud account will be required as well as basic familiarity with command-line interfaces.
