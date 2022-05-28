This course introduces you to the IBM Cloud. You will learn about the many offerings and services on IBM Cloud that make it the most open and secure public cloud for developers and enterprises.
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to IBM Cloud
In this module, we’ll perform a high-level overview of the IBM Cloud. We’ll cover everything IBM Cloud, from where our data centers are located, to the types of services we have available, and how to check out your monthly bill.
Infrastructure
In this module, we’ll cover the various Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings that IBM Cloud has to offer. We’ll cover everything IaaS related, from servers to storage, to networking, and more.
Deploying Applications
A common option for running workloads on a cloud is to move up a level from accessing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offerings to Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings, where the cloud provider delivers a managed platform to host your workloads. Unlike the IaaS offerings, with PaaS, you don’t worry about the underlying hardware, networking, storage, or operating system level issues. You concentrate on the application functionality and leave all the lower-level issues to the cloud provider to manage.
Services on IBM Cloud
IBM Cloud offers over 200 services in its catalog. In this module, we’ll cover eight of the most popular collection of services IBM Cloud has to offer. We’ll start with necessities like databases and move on to emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. Read the description of each service below or go ahead and start the module if you’re already familiar with these technologies.
