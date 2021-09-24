Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for IBM Cloud Essentials by IBM

4.5
stars
23 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces you to the IBM Cloud. You will learn about the many offerings and services on IBM Cloud that make it the most open and secure public cloud for developers and enterprises. The course begins with an introduction to the IBM Cloud platform which covers topics such as data center locations and configuring identity and access management. You will discover the various Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) options available on IBM Cloud. Next, you will learn about the deployment options on IBM Cloud; this includes topics such as Containers, Kubernetes, and OpenShift. You will also become familiar with IBM Cloud services such as Databases, Artificial Intelligence and Watson, Blockchain, Internet of Things, and many others. In addition to videos, you will also see demos of various IBM Cloud features and services in action, as well as perform hands-on labs to gain practical experience with IBM Cloud at no charge. This course is of interest to anyone who wants to be a cloud practitioner and use Cloud skills as developers, architects, system engineers, network specialists, and many other roles. The material also serves the needs of those who perform the tasks of advising, building, moving, and managing cloud solutions. This course is also suitable for learners who want to prepare for IBM Cloud Foundations Certification....
Reviews for IBM Cloud Essentials

By Edward H

Sep 24, 2021

A great course covering end-to-end cloud essentials from deploying Cloud Paks to the configuration and live deployments on Red Hat OpenShift and custom applications to Kubernetes... even provided an opportunity to work directly with Watson APIs to use AI to perform entity identification on video and dynamically categorize content. Highly recommended for anyone wanting to gain a greater level of understanding cloud capabilities, have some fun and introduce yourself to the IBM Cloud. Nicely done on Coursera!

By Prem S

Jun 21, 2021

Excellent Class , which is not only explains, walk thru , hands on lab work and explains basic end to end working of IBM Cloud ...I will recommend this Training to every one....We should have 2nd Class to focus beyond Basic Essential and go into deep dive on each component of IBM Cloud and compare with features with other Clouds like Azure, AWS and Microsoft Clouds etc

By Swapnaneel C

Aug 26, 2021

A​ good course for basic knowledge of IBM Cloud

By Christian K

Apr 14, 2021

Final assignment should be updated. It is not clear, that a screenshot of every activity would be sufficient. Writing the activities in text will do, but again might fool the reviewer that assignment was actually done.

I'd prefer to have the real URL of the project listed, and the instructions given in a way that reviewers can be sure the candidate performed the activities

By Muhammad S

Jun 22, 2021

This is a great course and instructors are really expressive and professional. this course helps those who wants to learn basics of cloud computing and about IBM services that are being offered on their platform.

