By Edward H•
Sep 24, 2021
A great course covering end-to-end cloud essentials from deploying Cloud Paks to the configuration and live deployments on Red Hat OpenShift and custom applications to Kubernetes... even provided an opportunity to work directly with Watson APIs to use AI to perform entity identification on video and dynamically categorize content. Highly recommended for anyone wanting to gain a greater level of understanding cloud capabilities, have some fun and introduce yourself to the IBM Cloud. Nicely done on Coursera!
By Prem S•
Jun 21, 2021
Excellent Class , which is not only explains, walk thru , hands on lab work and explains basic end to end working of IBM Cloud ...I will recommend this Training to every one....We should have 2nd Class to focus beyond Basic Essential and go into deep dive on each component of IBM Cloud and compare with features with other Clouds like Azure, AWS and Microsoft Clouds etc
By Swapnaneel C•
Aug 26, 2021
A good course for basic knowledge of IBM Cloud
By Christian K•
Apr 14, 2021
Final assignment should be updated. It is not clear, that a screenshot of every activity would be sufficient. Writing the activities in text will do, but again might fool the reviewer that assignment was actually done.
I'd prefer to have the real URL of the project listed, and the instructions given in a way that reviewers can be sure the candidate performed the activities
By Muhammad S•
Jun 22, 2021
This is a great course and instructors are really expressive and professional. this course helps those who wants to learn basics of cloud computing and about IBM services that are being offered on their platform.