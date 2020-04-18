Learn Industrial Internet of Things on Google Cloud
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand Google IoT Architecture.
Use Cloud IoT Core to create devices and authorization keys.
Implement a Dataflow from their device to BigQuery and Dataprep.
Use BigQuery and Dataprep to analyze data
Skills you will gain
- Bigquery
- Internet Of Things (IOT)
- Cloud Computing
- Communications Protocol
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Industrial IoT on Google Cloud
This course is an introduction to IoT in general and Cloud IoT on Google Cloud specifically. The course is divided into seven sections, and each of these section covers a specific area of IoT architecture. We learn about the Cloud side of IOT, IoT Core, Pub/Sub, and Dataflow. We also learn about Implementing a pipeline from their device to BigQuery and Dataprep and using BigQuery, Dataprep and Google Data Studio to gain insights into IoT data.
What is IoT?
This section begins with a discussion of the basic structure of an IoT network, followed by a discussion of how IoT is done on Google Cloud.
Sensors, Devices, and Communication
This module covers how to select a sensor, how to select a device, the role of devices, and standard IoT communication protocols. Since the focus of the course is on the Cloud side of IoT, things that are not on the Cloud, like actual sensors and devices are not used in this course. Instead, the labs use simulated devices and data.
Google Cloud's IoT Platform
This section covers the ingest and process stages of IoT architecture. Data ingesting and processing are accomplished using Google's fully integrated services known as IoT Core, Pub/Sub, Cloud Storage, and Dataflow. You do a mini lab for each of the services discussed in this section. This reinforces the concepts just learned, and allows you to practice using the Google Cloud console.
TOP REVIEWS FROM INDUSTRIAL IOT ON GOOGLE CLOUD
Thank you, Coursera for this Coursera. This was a great experience in the field of IoT and the GCS system. I would like to learn more and increase my knowledge with you
It was a nice experience for me . I learnt a lot about google cloud platform and how the cloud works .Their assignments and labs were very fun and productive. This is a perfect course for a beginner.
This course is really useful of me for my knowledge and carrier. In this course i learn lot of things which is related to IoT technology and cloud computing architecture.
The course content is excellent. Giving a less star because the instructions given in Qwiklabs are not accurate. But Qwiklabs helps you to learn by implementing it on the lab.
