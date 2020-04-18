About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand Google IoT Architecture.

  • Use Cloud IoT Core to create devices and authorization keys.

  • Implement a Dataflow from their device to BigQuery and Dataprep.

  • Use BigQuery and Dataprep to analyze data

Skills you will gain

  • Bigquery
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Cloud Computing
  • Communications Protocol
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Welcome to Industrial IoT on Google Cloud

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What is IoT?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 16 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Sensors, Devices, and Communication

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Google Cloud's IoT Platform

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 21 readings, 8 quizzes

