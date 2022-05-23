About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
HubSpot Sales Representative
Beginner Level

Learners don't need to have any experience in sales, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to develop an inbound sales strategy that uses social selling

  • How to identify and connect with inbound leads using an outreach sequence

  • How to create a personalized sales presentation that answers your prospects’ questions and motivates them to move forward with buying

Skills you will gain

  • Outreach Sequence
  • Social Selling
  • Customer Experience
  • Inside Sales
  • Sales Presentation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Inbound Sales

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Identify: Finding and Profiling Active Buyers

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Connect: Connecting with Leads

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Explore: Use a Qualification Framework to Move Prospects to Action

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

About the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate

HubSpot Sales Representative

