In this course, you will learn how to create a successful inbound sales strategy by connecting with and earning the attention of your most promising leads. After learning the basics of inbound sales and the buyer’s journey, you will learn how to develop your buyer persona as well as find and prioritize active buyers. You’ll discover how to reach out to these leads by creating and using an outreach sequence. Next, you will use qualification frameworks to profile and identify the details of your prospects, including their CGP, TCI, and BA. The course will culminate in you applying your new knowledge to design a personalized sales presentation and a multi-step project for developing an inbound sales strategy.
This course is part of the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate
Learners don't need to have any experience in sales, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.
How to develop an inbound sales strategy that uses social selling
How to identify and connect with inbound leads using an outreach sequence
How to create a personalized sales presentation that answers your prospects’ questions and motivates them to move forward with buying
- Outreach Sequence
- Social Selling
- Customer Experience
- Inside Sales
- Sales Presentation
HubSpot Academy
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
Introduction to Inbound Sales
In the first week you will be introduced to inbound sales and the importance of having an inbound sales strategy. You will also learn how to define and evaluate the buyer’s journey to optimize your sales strategy.
Identify: Finding and Profiling Active Buyers
This week you will take an in-depth look at the first phase of inbound sales, Identify. You will learn how to create a buyer persona for your ideal prospect. You will also learn how to identify and profile active buyers and prioritize these leads. You will complete the exercise Creating Your Ideal Customer Profile, which is the first part of the project you will turn in at the end of this course.
Connect: Connecting with Leads
In the third week you will focus on the second phase of the inbound sales strategy, Connect. You will explore how to identify different points of connection with your inbound sales leads and how to create an outreach sequence. You’ll also learn how to use technology to aid in your outreach process. You will complete the second part of your final project, Connecting with Leads through Email.
Explore: Use a Qualification Framework to Move Prospects to Action
This week you’ll dive into the Explore phase of inbound sales. You’ll learn how to use a qualification framework to identify a prospect’s challenges, goals, timeline, and more to determine if your product is a good fit for them. You’ll learn how to use these qualifications to motivate your prospect to take action in the sale. You’ll also complete the third exercise for your final project, Use a Qualification Framework to Move Prospects to Action.
About the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate
Whether you're completely new to sales and looking to start a new career, or you want to grow in your current sales role, this five-course career training program from the inbound sales experts at HubSpot can help you reach your career goals.
