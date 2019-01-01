Learner Reviews & Feedback for Inbound Sales by HubSpot Academy
About the Course
In this course, you will learn how to create a successful inbound sales strategy by connecting with and earning the attention of your most promising leads. After learning the basics of inbound sales and the buyer’s journey, you will learn how to develop your buyer persona as well as find and prioritize active buyers. You’ll discover how to reach out to these leads by creating and using an outreach sequence. Next, you will use qualification frameworks to profile and identify the details of your prospects, including their CGP, TCI, and BA. The course will culminate in you applying your new knowledge to design a personalized sales presentation and a multi-step project for developing an inbound sales strategy.
By the end of this course you will be able to:
• Describe the importance of inbound sales
• Develop an inbound sales strategy
• Create your ideal customer profile
• Identify and prioritize inbound leads
• Use social selling
• Enrich leads
• Connect with inbound leads
• Reach out to inbound leads via phone or email
• Use trigger events and common connections to connect to leads
• Create outreach sequence
• Use technology to automate parts of the outreach
• Identify a prospect's challenges, goals and plans
• Understand a prospect's timeline, consequences and implications
• Profile a prospect's budget and authority
• Create a personalized sales presentation
Throughout the course, you will complete exercises that allow you to apply the skills you have learned in a practical way, such as creating a customer profile, writing emails to prospects, brainstorming a list of questions for a sales call, and creating a sales presentation. You will compile your work and submit it as a project at the end of the course.
This course is intended for anyone interested in jumpstarting their career in sales - whether you’re changing careers and looking for an entry-level role, or want to hone your skills in your current role as a sales representative. It does not require any background knowledge or experience to get started....