Chevron Left
Back to Identifying, Monitoring, and Analyzing Risk and Incident Response and Recovery

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Identifying, Monitoring, and Analyzing Risk and Incident Response and Recovery by (ISC)²

4.8
stars
176 ratings
43 reviews

About the Course

Risk Identification, Monitoring, and Analysis: In the Risk Identification, Monitoring, and Analysis session, you will learn how to identify, measure, and control losses associated with adverse events. You will review, analyze, select, and evaluate safeguards for mitigating risk.You will learn processes for collecting information, providing methods of identifying security events, assigning priority levels, taking the appropriate actions, and reporting the findings to the correct individuals. After collection of the details from monitoring, we can analyze to determine if the system is being operated in accordance with accepted industry practices, and in compliance with organization policies and procedures. Incident Response and Recovery: In the Incident Response and Recovery Session, you will gain an understanding of how to handle incidents using consistent, applied approaches in order to resolve. Once an incident is identified, action will be necessary in order to resolve. We will examine processes such as damage recovery, data integrity and preservation, and the collection, handling, reporting, and prevention. You will be introduced to the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) concepts and how they can be utilized in order to mitigate damages, recover business operations, and avoid critical business interruption. Through the use of the DRP, you will understand the procedures for emergency response and post-disaster recovery. Course Objectives 1. Describe the risk management process 2. Perform security assessment activities 3. Describe processes for operating and maintaining monitoring systems 4. Identify events of interest 5. Describe the various source systems 6. Interpret reporting findings from monitoring results 7. Describe the incident handling process 8. Contribute to the incident handling process based upon role within the organization 9. Describe the supporting role in forensics investigation processes 10. Describe the supporting role in the business continuity planning process 11. Describe the supporting role in the disaster recovery planning process...

Top reviews

AH

Oct 5, 2020

The instructor is one of the best here. He knows how to teach, and provided well documented notes which makes it easier to go through. Thanks to ISC and coursera for this course.

KM

Apr 16, 2020

The course will be useful for operations and audit purposes. There are a lot of things that can be learned and be reminded from the topics included in this course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 44 Reviews for Identifying, Monitoring, and Analyzing Risk and Incident Response and Recovery

By SIDRA S

Nov 19, 2018

An excellent course along with updated material required for basis understanding to start the course. Discussion forum is also very helpful to share views and listen to others. Certification should be incorporated in course.

By AMER A S

Jan 16, 2019

this was the best of all the courses that i have gone through i think i might say that now i can be able to detect incidence and recovery by now

By Adarsh K A

Mar 27, 2019

Course was really helpful for all the security professionals.

By Devika C

Mar 18, 2020

Very informative course and the tutor is really good !!!

By Davis M

Dec 18, 2020

Its the best and its training methodology is superb.

By Mohammed I P

Jan 7, 2019

Good Insights on Incident Management.

By Anuj K

Aug 14, 2020

When i enrolled in Identifying, Monitoring, and Analyzing Risk and Incident Response and Recovery course ,i was like a blank page completely however coursera helped me a lot and i will be so much thank full to coursera team to bring this nice opportunity which helps a student and professional as well to grow and learn through this awesome course. Overall i feel so good and trainer from (isc)2 represent it so very well , clear concept , live scenarios industry oriented program offered by coursera which will be so much help full for me . I would recommend to all who really want to develop their skill at next level whether they are student or professionals.

By Borne D

Mar 16, 2020

Awesome course. Lots of detail covering each topic. Even with my close to 30 years of experience in IT GRC I learned a great deal from this training. The content is well presented and not boring or dragging the subject. Love the way the presenters hair is more and more loose as the presentations progress - due to his presentations being performed with so much enthusiasm. I am already busy with the rest of the courses related to SSCP certification training from (ISC)2 on Coursera

Well done guys!!!

Note to the awesome (ISC)2 presenter:

Please don't draw data packets freehand again... never again... LOL

By Katarzyna P

Apr 16, 2020

Very well organized and interestingly present subject. The lecturer keeps attention and gives a lot of practical examples. The amount of knowledge is immense, but it is very worthy to take the course to have understanding or IT risk. It helped to understand the framework, terminology, business impact analysis and incident response. Having already experience in IT, the course was a very good choice before starting a new role as a controls manager in IT. Thank you for having such a course in your portfolio. Congratulations to the creators.

By Adeniji O H

Oct 5, 2020

The instructor is one of the best here. He knows how to teach, and provided well documented notes which makes it easier to go through. Thanks to ISC and coursera for this course.

By Karen R M

Apr 16, 2020

The course will be useful for operations and audit purposes. There are a lot of things that can be learned and be reminded from the topics included in this course.

By Khaled Y A A A

Jul 11, 2021

It was really insightful and highlighted some ISC important details that needs to be known.

By Qazi F

Oct 30, 2020

Excellent Course , healed me allot learning about Risk Management and And Incident Response

By Chris B

Nov 4, 2020

The course helps you understand risk management. especially if you are you in that field

By xiaowengu

Jan 11, 2021

Good course for IT guy to understand how to manage the safety control work

By adelin j

Dec 16, 2019

Excellent content. It is a very helpful class for you to take.!!

By Murillo E G R

Aug 30, 2021

Its a good baseline to begin the security it carrer

By Jeevanandam V

Jun 8, 2021

Very Useful Course and Best learning experience.

By Joice D

Aug 13, 2021

Thank you for this opportunity!! Great course.

By Theodore O

Dec 1, 2020

Knowledge gained,how do i get my certificate

By Moses W K

Oct 11, 2019

Great course - content and practicality.

By Muhammad B

Jan 25, 2022

Execellent course for professionals

By Robert T

May 6, 2020

Excellent course and get material.

By SYEDA S F R

Nov 6, 2019

Excellent and Very helpful Course.

By Cristian A L P

Feb 27, 2020

muy bueno este curso

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder