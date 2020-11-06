In this, the third Content Strategy course, participants will learn actionable ways to grow internal and external audiences. They will deepen their understanding about those target individuals and will use a host of known and emerging tools and social networks to meaningfully reach them. As its name makes clear, this course will expand your content's impact and reach.
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Utilizing Content Trends
Module 1 sets the stage by showing you how to utilize content trends to jump-start your organization's influence.
Social Networks and Digital Media
Module 2 shows you how to engage with multi-channel digital communities across all social media.
Interactivity and Gamification
Module 3 is all about enhancing your content with new interactivity tools and gamification.
TOP REVIEWS FROM CONTENT STRATEGY FOR PROFESSIONALS: EXPANDING YOUR CONTENT’S REACH
Excellent course, great instructors, lots of knowledge that you can use.
I enjoyed the dialog format and content, very useful and insightful
I am glad to Coursera that I have learnt many new theories techniques through out the course. It is very interesting.
This is the most informative so far. Lots of ideas and techniques for cost-effectively working with different popular social media platforms.
About the Content Strategy for Professionals Specialization
Content Strategy uses credible, trustworthy, transparent media to communicate stories and information to enhance an organization’s strategic goals. In this Specialization, you’ll learn best practices from recognized industry and academic experts on how to create and implement engaging content across media platforms that the people you want to reach will really value.
