Learner Reviews & Feedback for Content Strategy for Professionals: Expanding Your Content’s Reach by Northwestern University

In this, the third Content Strategy course, participants will learn actionable ways to grow internal and external audiences. They will deepen their understanding about those target individuals and will use a host of known and emerging tools and social networks to meaningfully reach them. As its name makes clear, this course will expand your content's impact and reach. You will begin by learning how to utilize content trends to jump-start your organization's influence. You'll also look at how to engage with multi-channel digital communities across all social media. Finally, you'll hear about some of the best ways to enhance your content with new interactivity tools and gamification. In this information age, every organization depends on its employees and those it serves to understand where it is going and what advances the organization has made. Content Strategy will enable you to tell your important stories with far greater impact and to a large, more valuable audience. Guest lecturers in this course include: -- Randy Hlavac, Lecturer, Medill, Northwestern (and lead professor of the Social Media Marketing Specialization also on Coursera) -- Emily Withrow, Assistant Professor, Medill, Northwestern...

DS

Feb 15, 2018

I wish they'd have a higher level of interactivity because sometimes it gets quite boring. Great info, but they present it in a dull way sometimes.

JG

Aug 13, 2019

Randy and the team are brilliant. I am redoing this entire specialization to remain engaged with the content. Great work Randy and Northwestern!

By Saradwati C

Mar 22, 2018

I absolutely enjoyed this course too. The content was very comprehensive and meaningful.

However, I would repeat one feedback for all these courses:

I would have preferred to have the Case Study in the third week instead of the second. Trying to complete the Case Study without completing the last few topics did not make sense to me.

If you can check and rectify that for future students it will be great!

Thanking You

Saradwati Chatterjee

By Emily W

Jun 15, 2016

Nowhere near as useful as the first two courses. The assignment did not feel particularly relevant to the bulk of the course materials.

By Christine O

Sep 6, 2017

I'm surprised, this course is really dated. The readings and links are for information from 2014. Digital media courses need to be very timely. Additionally, this course emphasizes creating "engaging" content... but so far, this course, though informative, is certainly not engaging. There are very few graphics or photos, it's mostly just talking heads.

By Yishawu I

Apr 26, 2021

A well-detailed course though it is outdated, the pieces of information in there are very useful. I have never taken a content strategy course on any platform which is as detailed as this. With this, I have been enriched with knowledge and I have been able to detect errors made by so-called experts in content strategists and social media managers.

By Dario R

Jul 27, 2017

I will enroll in professor RANDY HLAVAC specialization too. Great professionals and online learning is really giving me the opportunity to learn from the best in the field.

By Diego S G

Feb 16, 2018

I wish they'd have a higher level of interactivity because sometimes it gets quite boring. Great info, but they present it in a dull way sometimes.

By fcastilloch

Jan 19, 2021

Like all of the courses leading up to the Specialization i was very happy with all the information that the professors talk about. Very helpful.

By James-Anthony G

Aug 13, 2019

Randy and the team are brilliant. I am redoing this entire specialization to remain engaged with the content. Great work Randy and Northwestern!

By Joe T

Aug 29, 2018

This is the most informative so far. Lots of ideas and techniques for cost-effectively working with different popular social media platforms.

By Sinem C S

May 6, 2020

I loved this course! Its practicle, expresses the real world out there. Not just a college course that you will forget after you finish!

By Rayeed H

Jul 3, 2020

It's a pleasure taking this course with Mr. John Levine and Ms. Candy Lee. I'd like to meet them in person one day.

By Jill M

May 16, 2020

Build upon previous courses and provides new, practical, thought-provoking material. The course is well-organized.

By Jessica S

Nov 20, 2020

Learned a lot and appreciated the chance to try out what I learned by writing a blog

By Craig

Dec 11, 2018

Great course, informative, relevant, easy to digest and applicable straight away.

By Gerard

Oct 4, 2017

I'm very pleased with all the courses in this series, lots of great information.

By César D B

Dec 1, 2020

Este curso es asombroso. Súper práctico y llevadero. Totalmente recomendado.

By Mary L

Dec 31, 2020

Excellent course, great instructors, lots of knowledge that you can use.

By Kathryn S

Oct 27, 2019

I'm definitely getting value from this course. Thank you.

By Lemuel A

Dec 31, 2020

I love John Lavine's style of teaching! Awesome course!

By Jeremy L S

Apr 9, 2022

I​ enjoyed it and learned a lot.

By Phan T A

Apr 17, 2016

Please open capstonr course soon

By Melissa O S

Nov 9, 2020

Excelenete contenido.

By Tayo A

Mar 17, 2021

Awesome as always...

By Kent

Jan 14, 2021

Excellent course.

By Nhat Q L

Mar 6, 2019

Great course!

