Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community Specialization
  • Religion
  • Ecology
  • conservation
  • indigenous
  • environment
Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

MODULE 1: Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

MODULE 2: Introduction to the Study of Indigenous Religions and Ecology

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 52 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

MODULE 3: From Decolonization to Restoration in Indigenous Communities

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 104 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

MODULE 4: Native North Americans

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 49 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz

