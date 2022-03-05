Proficient technologists working on the Industrial IoT vertical use lots of technologies and methods to control, manage and get information from the IoT devices. So, there are assembly lines and industrial aspects that needs to take into consideration when talking about IoT when used in an industrial scale.
Industrial IoT Fundamentals on AWSAmazon Web Services
Introduction to AWS IoT Greengrass
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
This week, you will be introduced to fundamental concepts of the Internet of Things (IoT) that can improve the performance and productivity of industrial processes. Though Industrial IoT (IIoT) has many benefits, companies face challenges when it comes to implementation. You will learn to unlock the value of IIoT with best practices and common use cases. Lastly, you will get hands-on with the deployment of an OPC-UA server, something that exists in almost every Industrial IoT factory.
Building on your fundamental knowledge of Industrial IoT, you will be introduced to AWS IoT services, such as AWS IoT Greengrass, AWS IoT Core, and AWS IoT SiteWise. In addition to learning about the basic functionality of these AWS IoT services, you will also get hands-on in this week’s exercises by installing AWS IoT Greengrass Core software, and creating an AWS IoT SiteWise gateway.
This week, you will be introduced to machine learning (ML) on the edge and how to apply it as a service in the industrial space. Next, you will learn about AWS services that can be used to process data that’s ingested from your Industrial IoT architecture. Lastly, you will get hands-on and create an AWS IoT SiteWise Monitor portal to view and analyze operational IIoT data.
In the final week of this course, you will learn why security plays a vital role in the Industrial IoT landscape. You will learn about Zero Trust manufacturing for IoT device security and explore AWS integrations and features for IIoT security. Lastly, you will be introduced to security best practices for implementing IIoT solutions.
This courser is awesome. I learnet so many things, and I recommend freshers to learn this course.
Good for introduction. AWS can give more examples of different industrial domains like Steel, Continuous Process industries etc
