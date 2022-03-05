About this Course

Beginner Level

Some basic IT knowledge is required

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Introduction to Industrial IoT

  • What is the difference between IoT vs IIoT

  • Difference between sensors, gateways and cloud things

  • Introduction to AWS IoT Greengrass

Skills you will gain

  • Industrial IoT
  • Cloud Engineering
  • Workload
  • Cloud Computing
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week 4

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

