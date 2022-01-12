By Sufian K A•
Jan 11, 2022
Although I have used the services discussed in this course several times, the course gave me a narrative and flow of how the services come together to offer a robust, secure and reliable IIoT architecture. Certainly enjoyed it :) Looking forward to the next one that stitches the ML part to this.
By Asadulla A•
May 8, 2022
This courser is awesome. I learnet so many things, and I recommend freshers to learn this course.
By Rafael S•
Mar 24, 2022
Good content and nice pace.
By Viven R•
Mar 6, 2022
Good for introduction. AWS can give more examples of different industrial domains like Steel, Continuous Process industries etc
By Aditya S•
Feb 28, 2022
Well structured intro to IIoT