About the Course
This IBM course will teach you fundamental IT skills to set a foundation for several other IT-focused pathways.
In this introductory course, you will build your IT knowledge with topics such as hardware operating systems technology, software, programming, databases, networking and storage, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.
By the end of this course, you will be able to apply a high-level knowledge of IT to business scenarios....