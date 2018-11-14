This course aims to introduce learners to advanced visualization techniques beyond the basic charts covered in Information Visualization: Fundamentals. These techniques are organized around data types to cover advance methods for: temporal and spatial data, networks and trees and textual data. In this module we also teach learners how to develop innovative techniques in D3.js.
New York University
Visualizing Geographical Data
Visualizing Network Data
Visualizing Temporal Data
Interaction and Multiple Views
Great course, good content, and good assignments to top it all off.
great course. helped me understand the concepts involved in a 'scientific' rather than 'art'.
Excellent course; the topics discussed here are essential for learning about complex / multi-faceted data visualisations.
About the Information Visualization Specialization
This specialization provides learners with the necessary knowledge and practical skills to develop a strong foundation in information visualization and to design and develop advanced applications for visual data analysis.
