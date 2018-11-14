About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Information Visualization Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Information Visualization Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Offered by

New York University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Visualizing Geographical Data

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 116 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Visualizing Network Data

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 101 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Visualizing Temporal Data

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Interaction and Multiple Views

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 136 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

