Information Visualization: Advanced Techniques by New York University

4.7
stars
30 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

This course aims to introduce learners to advanced visualization techniques beyond the basic charts covered in Information Visualization: Fundamentals. These techniques are organized around data types to cover advance methods for: temporal and spatial data, networks and trees and textual data. In this module we also teach learners how to develop innovative techniques in D3.js. Learning Goals Goal: Analyze the design space of visualization solutions for various kinds of data visualization problems. Learn what designs are available for a given problem and what are their respective advantages and disadvantages. - Temporal - Spatial - Spatio-Temporal - Networks - Trees - Text This is the fourth course in the Information Visualization Specialization. The course expects you to have some basic knowledge of programming as well as some basic visualization skills (as those introduced in the first course of the specialization)....

By Santiago S

Jun 11, 2019

Last course on the Specialization. It cover advanced graphics and visualizations, such as visualizing geographical data, temporal data, network data and interactive visualizations with multiple views.

What I liked the most is the vast quantity of examples reviewed and the assignments which consisted of producing your very own low fidelity sketches of the topics given in each week.

I would totally recomend to anyone who wants to dive deep in data visualization techniques and expand visual vocabulary.

By Trud F A

Nov 15, 2018

Excellent course; the topics discussed here are essential for learning about complex / multi-faceted data visualisations.

By Alvin A

Sep 9, 2019

great course. helped me understand the concepts involved in a 'scientific' rather than 'art'.

By Vishnu S

Jun 15, 2020

Great course, good content, and good assignments to top it all off.

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Jorge S R

Jul 22, 2020

Excellent course. It teaches the general concepts, and gets really into the details, so that you get a real understanding of the subject.

By Giulio A

Oct 26, 2019

VEry interesting. I wasn't a newbie but faced very interesting challenges, expecially facing D3.js

By Mathieu L

Sep 10, 2019

The best course about information visualization !

By Eric H

Dec 30, 2021

R​eally great course!! Thanks!

By jj x

Sep 26, 2019

A good introduction course!

