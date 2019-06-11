TA
Nov 14, 2018
Excellent course; the topics discussed here are essential for learning about complex / multi-faceted data visualisations.
AA
Sep 8, 2019
great course. helped me understand the concepts involved in a 'scientific' rather than 'art'.
By Santiago S•
Jun 11, 2019
Last course on the Specialization. It cover advanced graphics and visualizations, such as visualizing geographical data, temporal data, network data and interactive visualizations with multiple views.
What I liked the most is the vast quantity of examples reviewed and the assignments which consisted of producing your very own low fidelity sketches of the topics given in each week.
I would totally recomend to anyone who wants to dive deep in data visualization techniques and expand visual vocabulary.
By Trud F A•
Nov 15, 2018
By Alvin A•
Sep 9, 2019
By Vishnu S•
Jun 15, 2020
Great course, good content, and good assignments to top it all off.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Jorge S R•
Jul 22, 2020
Excellent course. It teaches the general concepts, and gets really into the details, so that you get a real understanding of the subject.
By Giulio A•
Oct 26, 2019
VEry interesting. I wasn't a newbie but faced very interesting challenges, expecially facing D3.js
By Mathieu L•
Sep 10, 2019
The best course about information visualization !
By Eric H•
Dec 30, 2021
Really great course!! Thanks!
By jj x•
Sep 26, 2019
A good introduction course!