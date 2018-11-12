This module aims at introducing fundamental concepts of visual perception applied to information visualization. These concepts help the student ideate and evaluate visualization designs in terms of how well they leverage the capabilities of the human perceptual machinery.
New York University
New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.
Applied Perception for Information Visualization
Effectiveness of Visual Channels
Color Perception and Color Spaces
Using Color in Visualization
Great continuation to the Information Visualisation: Foundations course - strengthening the knowledge gained.
Great course with essential material! The content is presented in a very thorough and engaging way by Bertini.
Excellent course for someone who is getting into data visualisation or business intelligence tools. Very well curated for the best of learning experience. Thanks a lot to Enrico Bertini and others!
This course was little tough as there was a lot tiny concepts in play.
This specialization provides learners with the necessary knowledge and practical skills to develop a strong foundation in information visualization and to design and develop advanced applications for visual data analysis.
