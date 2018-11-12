About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Applied Perception for Information Visualization

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 95 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Effectiveness of Visual Channels

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 91 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Color Perception and Color Spaces

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Using Color in Visualization

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 117 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

