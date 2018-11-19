RB
Mar 26, 2019
Excellent course for someone who is getting into data visualisation or business intelligence tools. Very well curated for the best of learning experience. Thanks a lot to Enrico Bertini and others!
AT
Oct 17, 2018
I liked the approach of this course through human perception in Information Visualization and how they illustrate the subjects with everyday examples.
By Ryan J R•
Nov 19, 2018
Overall, a very informative course with some in-depth technical insight into certain aspects of information visualization. I like the pace, and feel that the jargon is explained well enough even for beginners. I especially liked the modules on color spaces as these are areas I have had a problem understanding previously.
I find that the experience differs depending on where I view the course, with the desktop version being the best option. There are inconsistent formatting issues in the app versions when viewed on a phone (Android, LG V30+) and on a tablet (iPad Pro). Sometimes quiz questions will be embedded in the video but there is no prompt to answer them, they just flash on the screen for a bit. Sometimes quizzes at the end of modules appear seconds before the end of the dialogue. Sometimes audio levels go down between lessons.
Thanks, and more power to you all!
By Vishnu S•
Jul 12, 2019
This is a great continuation to the specialization, it seems to drag along longer though and maintaining interest is a little bit difficult sometimes. The PEER reviews are also a pain to complete.
By Santiago S•
Jun 11, 2019
In this course I've learnt about visual channels and its properties: accuracy, discriminability, salience, separability, among others. Then it goes to explain very well how the color is perceived and its effects on visualization. Color spaces are covered in full as well.
By the end of this course you'll have to complete an assignment about the mentioned topics, where you are required to design your very own color scale. It's quite a challenge, and one of the most comprehensive assignments I've seen in my experience attending MOOC's.
I would totally recomend to anyone looking to expand those mentioned concepts.
By Eren J G•
May 23, 2020
This is a really great addition to the first course offered by this specialization. As a follow up of it, I learned in this course why the best practices we've seen in the first one are considered best practices. As Professor Bertini mentions more than a couple of times, the topic at hand can of course be studied more in depth. However, this course is a great overview of what makes a good visualization a good one under the hood. The last two weeks on color are very mind opening - especially if you've never deeply thought about what color is, like me!
By ALIBHAI F C•
Jun 16, 2019
The information visualisation cource. I look on coursera give me the Useful information about the courses I will grow in my career in new direction thank you thank you for the more help for for me and my information visualisation I am very thankful coursera to join me in coursera. Thank you coursera.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Felipe Q B S•
Mar 12, 2022
Excepcional! Abordagem extremamente didática e conteúdo amplo. Fiquei feliz em abordarem o tema de daltonismo e mostrarem para a gente a importância de cada elemento da cor (hue, saturation and lightness).
By Ruban B•
Mar 27, 2019
By Anand P•
Apr 12, 2020
R
e
a
d
s
l
i
k
e
t
h
e
d
i
s
t
i
l
a
t
i
o
n
o
f
t
h
e
most important facts from gestalt principles of design, color theory and visual perception that is relevant to information visualization. It's a thorough introduction
By Gely T•
Oct 18, 2018
By Daina M•
Dec 27, 2020
It's helpful to me because the professor taught kindly and clearly about the theory. Thank you so much :) I'll finish other classes if I can.
By david g•
May 20, 2020
I never thought, there would be so much to learn about color research & the way we perceive it. Excellent course, thanks to the team!
By Jw W•
Apr 27, 2022
This cource is very interesting and useful. Obtained lots of concepts and ideas for how to effectively design data visulization.
By 陈浩•
Jan 6, 2020
love this project. suggestion: final project could be more challenging, to design a more complex vis with real dataset.
By Trud F A•
Nov 13, 2018
Great course with essential material! The content is presented in a very thorough and engaging way by Bertini.
By JAMES R P B•
Sep 13, 2019
Good learning materials for beginners that are willing to learn about visualization
By Ian W•
Sep 5, 2018
All the courses in this specialization are great ! Go and learn them all !
By Vikram G•
Apr 24, 2020
This course was little tough as there was a lot tiny concepts in play.
By Jacques J•
Aug 2, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. One of the better courses I have done.
By Saulet Y•
Jan 7, 2019
Excellent and amazing course! You won't regret of taking it
By PAULO R D A•
Jan 6, 2022
Excelente material para desenvolvimento de painéis.
By Bruno B V•
Oct 15, 2021
Esse curso é muito brabo, fuderoso mesmo!
By Mathieu L•
Apr 3, 2019
A very complete and instructive course.
By Chow K M•
Mar 25, 2021
Good introduction of colour theory
By Hanh L•
Apr 13, 2021
Very Interesting course.