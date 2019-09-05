The main goal of this specialization is to provide the knowledge and practical skills necessary to develop a strong foundation on information visualization and to design and develop advanced applications for visual data analysis.
New York University
New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Information Visualization
Data Abstraction
Fundamental Graphs and Data Transformation
Graphical Components and Mapping Strategies
A very good introductory course on the information visualization foundations.
Some of the quizzes had wrong answers/ different answers to what was taught in the course. They have been mentioned multiple times by many in Course discussions but still seems to have been not fixed.
This course is very clear, helpful and rewarding even for someone who has no idea about Information Visualization. I do encourage you to take this course.
Great course, it really game the skills and confidence to know what to do given a dataset
This specialization provides learners with the necessary knowledge and practical skills to develop a strong foundation in information visualization and to design and develop advanced applications for visual data analysis.
