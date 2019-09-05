About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Information Visualization Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
New York University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Information Visualization

2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Data Abstraction

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Fundamental Graphs and Data Transformation

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Graphical Components and Mapping Strategies

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 105 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

