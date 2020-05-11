EM
Jun 23, 2019
Great intro to basics about information visualization. Would be a bit better if after doing the assessments the correct answers were provided as a guide to the peer review.
RH
Oct 28, 2018
Great course! Not too complicated and covers fundamental topics about visual encoding and decoding.\n\nThe explanation is clear and concise.\n\nThank you Professor Enrico!
By Jonathan D•
May 11, 2020
The course materials are generally useful. the videos are reasonably well explained so that is positive.
The main concern I have about the course is the peer review in weeks 3 and 4. My concern is as follows: Students are relying on other students interpretation of the course materials to provide an assessment of other students work. For example, a student who has little understanding of the course materials can provide poor feedback to other students out of ignorance.
Furthermore, a student may submit a poor assignment and may receive a passing grade. Is there a lack of oversight on the side of the course administrators.
If successive peer-reviewed submissions are required it can take many days for a students work to be graded depending on the number of course attendees.
The course should be graded by an expert rather than peer-reviewed for those two reasons.
By Nithish R•
Jun 10, 2019
Well explained from a conceptual sense. Good to get a basic hands on experience with Tableau as part of the course.
By Eaphy M•
Jun 23, 2019
By Thabo T•
Sep 6, 2019
Great course, it really game the skills and confidence to know what to do given a dataset
By Saif R•
Dec 4, 2018
The course has great content, but it is not the easiest to follow. The videos present information in a sequential way, then the project are exciting and perhaps a tad too challenging. I would have loved more intermediate exercises that are shorter in weeks 1 and 2 before diving in the project in week 3. That said, the course is of great quality and I recommend it to anyone looking to learning about how to create effective and beautiful visualizations. You will also get introduced to Tablue which is an added bonus.
By Seydou D•
May 16, 2020
This course is very clear, helpful and rewarding even for someone who has no idea about Information Visualization. I do encourage you to take this course.
By Manol D•
Apr 6, 2021
Entertaining introduction to the foundations of Information Visualization. Course material is interesting and is presented in a good way in the video lectures. On the other hand, course assessment need further thought / work / maintenance. Quizzes have some technical errors that seem to have been reported repeatedly over time (but not fixed especially in recent times); also, it would be very useful to get an explanation why an answer is right or wrong like in other Coursera courses. Last but not least peer review assignment does not seem to be the proper means of grading the final exam of such course and diminishes the course value and credibility a bit (and that's a pity as the assignments are rather challenging and interesting!)
By Adauto B•
Feb 17, 2021
Even though I have a background on data science, this course was a great introduction to Information Visualization, specially regarding Visual Science and Information Design. It'll give you a conceptual understanding of some common practices already found in your practice and help you build a vocabulary to talk about visualization in a more precise way. Weeks 3 and 4 were the best ones, with a more practical focus. Really recommend it!
By Erik A S•
Apr 11, 2021
It was a great course to understand the foundations of visualization terminology and graph choosing techniques, the final module is specially more packed with terminology and information. The instructor is really clear and friendly. I can definitely recommend this course to beginners like me, helps to choose the "right" graph plot needed to show this or that information. Great course.
By Santiago S•
Nov 21, 2018
Great course, I've enjoyed Prof. Enrico clear video explanations about the covered topics. The course serves as a fresh start if you are looking to improve your data visualization skills and knowledge. Examples included during the classes helped a lot to understand what's behind the scenes. Easy to follow along, it was made with a balanced mix of both: practice and theory.
By Santiago T•
Oct 17, 2019
It helped me put some theory behind data visualization concepts I work with every day. After this course, I know better why some graphs seem better than others and have some guidelines as to where I should start when creating a new visualization depending on the type of data I have.
By Robin R•
May 4, 2021
Quality educational experience. The dataset broke during the project but was resolved in a couple days. You get what you put into it. I spent time exploring multiple visualizations and have a nice data story for my portfolio demonstrating Tableau knowledge, that's important for me.
By Luis R•
Mar 3, 2021
Great job, this course is great to get started into Information Visualization, i learned a lot with it, now my knowledge about Information Visualization as well as the best practices will help build better representations for my projects, keep up the good work!
By Cristian C C R•
Nov 5, 2018
(Taken in Audit Mode) The course is great, Enrico is a great teacher and the introductory topics are great if you are searching for improving your data visualization skills. Simple explanations of a very broad and interesting topic.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Marian E•
Dec 28, 2020
I thought this was a great foundational introduction to the world of information visualization. Being able to understand some of the foundations of what makes a great visualization and the process behind it will be a great asset.
By Yen-Ju T•
Aug 4, 2020
The course is with clear explanation. Professor will guide you to overview the concept of information visualization step by step. After the course, you will have the big picture of information visualization.
By Ian W•
Sep 5, 2018
Good introduction to information visualization.
If you finish this class, I suggest you finish all courses in this specialization because it's great and not too hard. :)
By Raja D H•
Oct 29, 2018
By Alexandra•
Apr 23, 2021
Prof. Enrico explains in a clear and entertaining way. The course made me see the different possibilities that exist in this matter. Thanks
By Miguel B•
Feb 2, 2022
It has been a great first introduction to Information Visualization. I cannot wait to continue learning with the courses that follow.
By Alex S L•
May 17, 2020
The course was eye opening to a vital skill in today's data age: visualizing and comunicating with information proficiently.
By Kate G•
Mar 23, 2021
I really liked the scientific approach to data visualization and the methodology taught to critique and improve graphs.
By Leidy A L J•
Apr 7, 2022
The entire course is very clear and easy to understand. The fundamental concepts of data visualization are learned.
By Raphael d F S•
Oct 30, 2018
Very good! The videos and materials are great. Enrico's knowledge is impressive and inspiring.