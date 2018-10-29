FZ
Sep 17, 2019
Nice introduction to d3. It would be nice to give audits access to the code used in the lectures although it is not hard to reproduce the code by yourself.
Dec 12, 2020
It's a really good course for people who would like to learn Information Visualization or d3.js. It covers all the basics needed to go ahead.
By Adil L•
Oct 29, 2018
While I had no trouble with the instructor's accent, his pronunciation for many english words is bordering on ridiculous! It was bad enough, that it distracted me from following the lecture. Furthermore, there were some glaring typo's in the home work assignments. It looks like someone (probably the instructor) typed these up in a rush and *nobody* else took a second look to ensure if things were correct.
I am glad that I did not pay for this class!
By Rob L•
Apr 13, 2020
The instructor has horrible diction and poor grammar. It I cannot listen to him for hours adding extra syllables to words or leaving consonants out of words.
Common examples..
Pronounces 'HTML' as 'HML'.
Uses phrases like: "This is how it should look like'.
Diction is muted / garbled in general. Like his mouth is full of marbles.
By Dmitry K•
Mar 2, 2021
Tests do not match the training course and video
By Mathieu L•
May 12, 2019
The best D3 course on the web right now. The course is about D3 V5. It's really necessary to have some programming skills. Also, the course uses Javascript ES6.
By Erin B•
Nov 23, 2018
Great course, even for those who want to audit! d3 can be a very overwhelming to get started with, however, Cristian does a great job breaking down many parts of the library. He then weaves them together again through practice and the assignments. I definitely feel more confident working with d3.
The only negative is there were no files to work on while following along with the practice lectures. I ended up having to reverse engineer the practice exercises and data. From what I read in the discussion boards, such files may be coming along, soon.
By Leonardo N•
Sep 18, 2020
I cannot recommend this course enough. I came in knowing programming with python and R but zero experience with Javascript or web development in general. The course was incredibly well taught by the instructor, and the examples/coding exercises extremely varied and useful. I will definitely be doing the advanced course. Thank you!
By Vishnu S•
Sep 13, 2019
Well-paced and informative. Fun assignments too. It was really well thought out course.
By Chen, S•
Feb 13, 2020
The example practice are very helpful after each section of syntax/log explanation. As well as the notes in part of the codes for assignments/tasks helped to understand variables and whole logic a lot too. Only for people not familiar to Javascript would find difficulties in the very beginning to understand why some given codes write in that way (i.g. the OR logic operator in data.reduce function) it did explain afterwards in week3/4. Generally I'll still recommend this course for getting start with D3.js
By Jeremy J•
May 12, 2022
This was an excellent course to help me get started with D3. I have previously used Tableau to create bespoke visualizations and was desperatly looking for a way to learn D3 so I could go beyond the annoying limitations and default behaviors of Tableau.
I had looked for good D3 tutorials on the web but could not find a superb tutorial or class to really help get you started building things and working with data. This course was EXCELLENT! I feel like I can build a lot of cool stuff now!
By Joseph•
May 27, 2019
Excellent course. While I didn't do any of the exams, I learned a ton about data visualization and I am able to directly apply this knowledge at my job. Also helped me a lot for a university project I am doing right now. It's much easier to absorb the information from the video lectures in this course than to read a bunch of random blog posts on the internet about the topic (speaking from experience here :-).
By Schubert d A•
Dec 29, 2020
Great course for learning the basics of interactive visualisation in d3. It even covers the basics of HTML/CSS and JS to get started, so I'd recommend it to even those who aren't too familiar with coding.
Course content is excellent but the discussion forum activity is pretty low so be prepared to troubleshoot a bit elsewhere in case you get stuck with any of the coding assignments.
By Ankeshkumar G•
Dec 28, 2020
Key thing is that learner does not need to have any prior knowledge. this course itself teaches us from javascript and deep knowledge is shared. Course is also strict regarding exams. If someone learns seriously he will definitely get good knowledge from this course. Will surely recommend to others as well.
By Tatiana S•
Jul 27, 2021
Great course to learn visualization with D3.js. Very good slides and lectures that are well formulated and easy to follow and understand. All code is also available to download and you can practice on your own. I learn a lot during these four weeks. Thank you very much for this course!
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By J. N•
Nov 23, 2019
A very comprehensive intro to d3.js. I started with little knowledge but finished the course with so much learned about D3 visualization. The lectures are well planned and delivered. Thanks for the great course. Highly recommended!
By vignaux•
Aug 28, 2018
Very good course on the D3.js library. Examples and a project deployed throughout the course. Master your visualization of data thanks to this library. Thank you for this course
By Federico Z•
Sep 18, 2019
By Richa A•
Dec 13, 2020
By MARCO M•
Apr 20, 2020
Very well done course. Well structured and complete! Surely a good starting point for anyone interested in data visualization programming.
By Dave K•
Apr 5, 2021
Very thoroughly broken down, well instructed. Can't believe how much I learned that fast. Had struggled with d3 a couple times before.
By Daniel C•
Jul 22, 2020
Great intro to the D3.js library, but some prior knowledge on data pre-processing may be needed to leverage the topics covered.
By Hugo L•
Mar 1, 2019
Excellent course. Excellent content. Some corrections on the example codes are necessary. The instructor is very good.
By Ian W•
Sep 1, 2018
Wanted to learn d3.js and found this course, it's very nice !! Much more fun and clear than reading the documents :)
By Allyson D d L•
Mar 25, 2022
Awesome course. Very introductory but also very interesting. I didn't know javascript but now I understand it.
By Tullia P•
Jan 26, 2020
Fantastic introduction by an excellent tutor! Tough, challenging, exhilarating all at the same time.