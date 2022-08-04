Learner Reviews & Feedback for Infrastructure Automation with Terraform by Whizlabs
About the Course
Terraform is one of the most recognized infrastructure automation tools that help in addressing various real-life challenges. Infrastructure automation is a reliable instrument for improving productivity, efficiency, and reduction of operational downtime for enterprises. As a result, you can gain better career opportunities with skills in infrastructure automation with Terraform.
This training course helps you develop your skills and knowledge in Terraform. You can learn the skills for developing cloud infrastructure in an effective and reliable manner. In addition, you can also develop the skills for automation of infrastructure by using Terraform for public cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, and Azure. Therefore, you can become a valuable asset for many enterprises and access many opportunities for career growth.
This course contains 5+ hours of training videos. Learners could find a total of 33 lectures in the training course with comprehensive coverage of all topics regarding the implementation of Terraform for infrastructure automation. These lectures are divided into 5 Modules and each module is further split into lessons. The entire course includes Assessments to validate knowledge checks of learners. Also a set of Graded Questions is available at the end of every module.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
-Describe how to automate infrastructure on Cloud using Terraform.
-Deploy resources on AWS, GCP and Azure using Terraform
-Analyze basic to Advanced features available in Terraform
-Implement setup and manage infrastructure with Terraform...