This course is designed for application developers who wants to deploy computer vision inference workloads using the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINOTM toolkit. The course looks at computer vision neural network models from a variety of popular machine learning frameworks and covers writing a portable application capable of deploying inference on a range of compute devices.
Offered By
Intermediate Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit for Deep Learning ApplicationsIntel
About this Course
What you will learn
How to use the Model Optimizer to convert models from popular machine learning frameworks.
How to run benchmarks and do device comparison and validation.
How to use the Inference Engine to deploy to multiple types of devices.
How to use the Inference Engine’s asynchronous inference to handle various deployment situations.
Skills you will gain
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Application development
- Python* Programming
- Computer Vision
Offered by
Intel
The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Intermediate Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit for Deep Learning Applications
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.