What you will learn

  • How to use the Model Optimizer to convert models from popular machine learning frameworks.

  • How to run benchmarks and do device comparison and validation.

  • How to use the Inference Engine to deploy to multiple types of devices.

  • How to use the Inference Engine’s asynchronous inference to handle various deployment situations.

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Machine Learning
  • Application development
  • Python* Programming
  • Computer Vision
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Intermediate Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit for Deep Learning Applications

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

