By Edward P•
Nov 16, 2020
A short, concise, and clear tutorial touching upon OpenVino and Intel DevCloud.
By CH K•
May 5, 2022
The course does not provide the slides used in the videos. There are no warm-up exercises to get the learners familiar with the concepts first. This is important since the solutions are not provided for the exercises. The quiz asks questions that are related to the results of the exercises. But I couldn't run most of the exercises, even after several attempts.
By Iain K•
Mar 31, 2021
Many errors in the course and no support from tutors in the forums.
Aside from that the course was interesting and useful.