This course is designed for application developers who wants to deploy computer vision inference workloads using the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINOTM toolkit. The course looks at computer vision neural network models from a variety of popular machine learning frameworks and covers writing a portable application capable of deploying inference on a range of compute devices. The course is targeted for application developers, and places focus on examples and discussion of the development workflow. As such, the discussions include not only the details about how to use the toolkit itself, but topics like how to take benchmarks to compare compute devices or what to do when you encounter issues. The course is made so that it serves as a how-to guide for developing a computer vision inference deployment with the toolkit. By the end of the course, students will have the skillset necessary to deploy their own computer vision application using the toolkit....

By Edward P

Nov 16, 2020

A short, concise, and clear tutorial touching upon OpenVino and Intel DevCloud.

By CH K

May 5, 2022

The course does not provide the slides used in the videos. There are no warm-up exercises to get the learners familiar with the concepts first. This is important since the solutions are not provided for the exercises. The quiz asks questions that are related to the results of the exercises. But I couldn't run most of the exercises, even after several attempts.

By Iain K

Mar 31, 2021

Many errors in the course and no support from tutors in the forums.

Aside from that the course was interesting and useful.

