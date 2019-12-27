About this Course

Beginner Level

 No prior knowledge of computer vision is necessary, although previous experience is helpful.  

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Foundational knowledge of Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit

  • Foundational knowledge of deep learning for computer vision applications 

  • The phases of the inference flow

  • Intel® hardware acceleration and optimization techniques

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Intel OpenVINO
  • Python Programming
  • C++
  • Computer Vision
Beginner Level

 No prior knowledge of computer vision is necessary, although previous experience is helpful.  

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit for Computer Vision Applications

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 9 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

