Welcome to the Introduction to Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit for Computer Vision Applications course!
This course provides easy access to the fundamental concepts of the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit. Throughout this course, you will be introduced to demos, showcasing the capabilities of this toolkit. With the skills you acquire from this course, you will be able to describe the value of tools and utilities provided in the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, such as the model downloader, model optimizer and inference engine. Who this class is for: This course is intended for learners with no prior experience with computer vision, although previous knowledge is helpful. This course is ideal for anyone interested in learning more about core concepts of computer vision applications and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit. Estimated Workload: You should expect to allocate about 3 hours to complete this course. Learner pre-requisites: No prior knowledge of computer vision is necessary, although previous experience is helpful.