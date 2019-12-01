Chevron Left
Welcome to the Introduction to Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit for Computer Vision Applications course! This course provides easy access to the fundamental concepts of the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit. Throughout this course, you will be introduced to demos, showcasing the capabilities of this toolkit. With the skills you acquire from this course, you will be able to describe the value of tools and utilities provided in the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, such as the model downloader, model optimizer and inference engine. Who this class is for: This course is intended for learners with no prior experience with computer vision, although previous knowledge is helpful. This course is ideal for anyone interested in learning more about core concepts of computer vision applications and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit. Estimated Workload: You should expect to allocate about 3 hours to complete this course. Learner pre-requisites: No prior knowledge of computer vision is necessary, although previous experience is helpful....

SS

May 29, 2021

This course introduced me many applications of machine learning concepts with ease implementation of OpenVIVO toolkit. Thank you for developing such wonderful application and course !!!

G

Jun 2, 2020

first i was not knowing anything about intel openvino toolkit ,after taking this course im feeling something very useful and basic thing i have learnt .\n\nthanks for this

By Joaquín M P

Dec 1, 2019

Highly recommended if you want to learn this new framework for deep learning from Intel.

By Aman M

Apr 5, 2020

Got to learn a lot of new things about DL and AI processing on different Intel architecture devices. Its good to see that Intel is stepping into the world of AI and ML/DL, where Nvidia is hailed as the king. Keep it up Intel...

By Gayithri T

Jun 3, 2020

first i was not knowing anything about intel openvino toolkit ,after taking this course im feeling something very useful and basic thing i have learnt .

thanks for this

By A V

Jul 10, 2020

A versatile and powerful tool for those and students who like to work in the field of AI and ML. Its a great tool for beginners even and simple to handle.

By Soumya S B

May 27, 2021

This course provided a beautiful and concise introduction to developing Computer Vision applications with Intel Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit.

By Harshit R

Jan 24, 2020

Help me learning about the OpenVINO toolkit and how much it is helpful for the developers who deploys the models.

By Nitin M

Dec 1, 2020

Its very informative and useful course to know about OpenVINO toolkit and getting started with the tutorials.

By Gary W

Nov 25, 2019

I like this courage and will infidelity wanna dive into OpenVINO!

By KESHAB K

May 15, 2021

This course is much helpful for those who want to understand the applications of Deep learning because Intel also provides Deep Learning Development Toolkit(DLDT) which can be use for model inference for various applications like surveillance, traffic monitoring specially in smart cities and also in industries. So it was an excellent course to learn something new about deep learning.

By Sahil K

Jun 15, 2021

Intel OpenVINO toolkit course gives an individual a brief look of how things work in OpenVINO and how one can make use of it. Intel OpenVINO can be a great tool for developing Computer Visions applications for sure and it holds a lot of powerful features.

Looking forward to use it for my next project.

By Robert S

Mar 26, 2021

This being my first introduction to Computer Vision Toolkits I found the concise nature of the videos and structure of quizzes reinforced the absorption of the curriculum. I look forward to utilizing said toolkits in both Linux and Windows Environments.

By Nurujjaman P

Apr 25, 2020

Really a helpful course for beginner who wents to learn computer vision application development.

The Instructor is awesome and he elaborate topic very clearly. I recommend everyone take this course If you went to learn the computer vision basics

By Sunku S

May 30, 2021

T​his course introduced me many applications of machine learning concepts with ease implementation of OpenVIVO toolkit. Thank you for developing such wonderful application and course !!!

By Aditya h

May 15, 2021

Great Overview of OpenVINO toolkit that helps in optimization and deployment of a pre-trained model independent of the device thereby abstracting the hardware aspects.

By phani l

Jun 3, 2021

AT STARTING I HAVE ZERO % OF KNOWLEDGE ON openVINO LATER I DONE WILLFULLY THIS COURSE AND GAINED SOME KNOWLEDGE ON openVINO

THANKS TO COURSERA AND INTEL

By jetal

Jul 25, 2021

It's amazing that I have opt this course, this course provides me the better understanding of Deep learning and Computer Vision using OpenVINO toolkit.

By Vadde A R

May 23, 2021

itt is very intreasting to learn about introduction to intel distribution of open vino tool kit.i have enjoyed a lot during the classes

By Shaik P

May 13, 2021

Intel ® open vino™ toolkit for computer vision application is good study material and also iam improve my computer skills .

By kunal k

Mar 12, 2020

Really Awesome course. One can start building application right from concept to actual product. Thank you for this course

By Marcos A S

Feb 2, 2020

It's a very usefful course, with a lot of information and examples to apply your knowledge as you learn the topics.

By Yash C

May 8, 2020

The course is amazing as well as the OpenVINO Toolkit. Thank you @intel for this amazing tool. Kudos :)

By CHANDRA B R

May 20, 2021

A must learn course if you want to see your Deep-learning model deployment on real edge hardwares.

By Stavan R

Jan 25, 2020

Good course for learning intel hardware. Also, the OpenVINO toolkit provide very useful features.

By Pawan K U

Jul 13, 2020

Good experience to explore the deployment of deep-learning models on multiple devices

By Aswini S

May 18, 2021

I found it extremely helpful to continue my journey towards ML/AI/IOT as an enthusiast.

