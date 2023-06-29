Prepare for a career in the lucrative field of software engineering. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills like UI/UX design, programming, and web development to get job-ready for an entry level role in front-End Development in less than 3 months. No prior experience needed to get started.
The role of a front-end developer is to build and optimize the user experience of a website or application They focus on creating the interactive and visual elements of a website, the physical layout of each page, and enhancing the site experience.
This program will help you plan, build, deploy, and test web designs and applications. You’ll create applications using automated build tools, and will learn the latest skills and tools used by professional front-end developers including UI/UX design, web development, and highly sought after programming languages, libraries and frameworks such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React and Bootstrap. You’ll also learn to manage your project source code using GitHub repositories, interface with external and back-end services like databases, and become familiar with DevOps and Agile practices and methodologies like CI/CD and Scrum.
When you complete the program, you’ll have a portfolio of projects and a Professional Certificate from IBM to showcase your expertise. You’ll also earn an IBM digital badge and will gain exclusive access to career resources to help you in your job search, including mock interviews and resume support.