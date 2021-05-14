Chevron Left
International Business and Culture by University of Colorado Boulder

In this course, learners develop a solid understanding of how national cultures shape international human resource management, international marketing, and international business generally. The course provides an overview of international culture, human resource management (HRM), and marketing. This may seem like a peculiar grouping of topics, but successful international HR management and marketing are highly dependent on national culture. Without understanding a people’s culture, managing and selling to those people is fraught. In the first module, the many determinants of national culture are explored as well as the dimensions or characteristics of a nation’s culture. In the next module, we review the various organizational structures appropriate for international business before turning to the HR challenges of managing a diverse population of international employees. In the final two modules, we explore the many challenges of international marketing across nations and across cultures....

By Juan F

May 14, 2021

Quiz three has some error, if you want them to retain that information. Try the palace memory technique instead vary annoying trying to get wrong answer to get the point. lol

By Htet Y W A

Nov 8, 2021

I can see all about the international business and culture.And its very widely known for me.Thank you so much.

By Namit K K

Jun 16, 2021

I gained knowledge and interesting

By rohit g

Sep 11, 2021

I​t was an wonderful course!

By Prof. M Y

May 7, 2021

IT IS A WONDERFUL COURSE

By RUBEN J

Apr 19, 2022

Excelente curso

By SOHOU K D W E

May 26, 2021

Great Course !

By Vishnu A

Mar 30, 2021

Good course

By Kristin F

Nov 9, 2021

I was very disappointed in this course. The material was nothing I could not have learned in a well-written article. I don't need slides read to me and there are at least two places where the instructor messes up his terminology. I expected better.

