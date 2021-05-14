JF
May 13, 2021
Quiz three has some error, if you want them to retain that information. Try the palace memory technique instead vary annoying trying to get wrong answer to get the point. lol
HA
Nov 7, 2021
I can see all about the international business and culture.And its very widely known for me.Thank you so much.
By Juan F•
May 14, 2021
Quiz three has some error, if you want them to retain that information. Try the palace memory technique instead vary annoying trying to get wrong answer to get the point. lol
By Htet Y W A•
Nov 8, 2021
I can see all about the international business and culture.And its very widely known for me.Thank you so much.
By Namit K K•
Jun 16, 2021
I gained knowledge and interesting
By rohit g•
Sep 11, 2021
It was an wonderful course!
By Prof. M Y•
May 7, 2021
IT IS A WONDERFUL COURSE
By RUBEN J•
Apr 19, 2022
Excelente curso
By SOHOU K D W E•
May 26, 2021
Great Course !
By Vishnu A•
Mar 30, 2021
Good course
By Kristin F•
Nov 9, 2021
I was very disappointed in this course. The material was nothing I could not have learned in a well-written article. I don't need slides read to me and there are at least two places where the instructor messes up his terminology. I expected better.