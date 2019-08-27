SS
Apr 18, 2022
Very Intresting, It as my first exposure to international tax I really enjoyed learning aspects of international taxation. I enjoyed the views of Kees Van Rad and I would love to learn from him more!!
DK
Jun 8, 2017
This is a great, in depth introduction to international tax law. A perfect starter course if you have a very basic understanding of tax law to begin with and are interested in building on that.
By Victor L P•
Aug 27, 2019
The course is very good, however, an update is urgently needed (BEPS, ATAD I & II, DAC6 etc.).
By JEFFREY C•
May 16, 2018
Great course, even for an experienced tax practitioner like myself, I still learnt a lot. You can really feel the depth of experience and knowledge from the instructors as they teach. The reading materials are also well selected and relevant. An update of the course now that BEPS has been implemented and given the fast changing landscape of international tax could be considered.
By Robert A•
Jan 16, 2016
Challenging course offered balance of study and testing: 3 essays, 6 short tests and one final exam. The quality of interviews, study sources and presentation by professionals was second-to-none by Coursera standards. This course is demanding. If you take the course you need to have a background in tax or be prepared to study over 10 hours per week. If you follow the guidelines and substantial source documents and presentations you should be able to pass the course. More importantly, focusing on the issues, ways and means that global enterprises have benefited from weak tax treaties and domestic laws is an eye-opener. Every politician elected to public office should take this course. Very done! Leiden's Centre for International Tax Law is clearly a world leader in tax law study and assessment.
By Ekaterina S•
Mar 2, 2020
Great course providing a deeper understanding into the issues of international tax planning and current issues surrounding corporate taxation. The course may be too difficult for beginners, as it includes A LOT of complicated reading and 3 papers to be written. I found that the peer grading system of the papers was not effective at all. Based on my experience of reading others' papers, many people didn't follow the clear guidelines of what's supposed to be written, and the grading itself was inefficient. Overall, I have learned a lot from this course and I recommend it to anyone interested in the corporate tax.
By Okan s•
Apr 7, 2020
Thank you Coursera to give me the chance to receive the degree from international taxation form the best University in its field Leden University. The program was very indense and give the basics of international taxation and TP concepts. I wish the program leaders update the program with the latest news in the field.
By Aditya P•
May 30, 2020
It is the best course on International Taxation and Transfer Pricing online, I have searched all the platforms but nothing better than this course is available. Though it was prepared in 2015, it is still relevant today on topics like OECD BEPS Action Plan, OCED Guidelines on Transfer Pricing and much more.
By Marcos M B•
Jul 31, 2019
Excelente curso, super recomendable. Sinceramente he recibido los mismos conocimiento que cursando un postgrado en derecho internacional tributario en universidades de mi país.
By Donovon K•
Jun 9, 2017
By Rajat A•
May 21, 2018
One of the most toughest course on Coursera and it was a great challenge completing it. I hope the Course is updated with new lectures and it will be a pleasure watching the videos again.
By Chie T•
Jul 2, 2019
I work as an international tax accountant, but there are more new things to learn, which is very helpful for my work. I wish they offer courses for each weeks' topic.
By Florence S•
Jul 3, 2020
Definitely a very intesting and intense online course. This course provide you with sound knowledge of international taxation issues and observes many different aspects of the topic. Ten hours of work per week is a minimum, this course is very demanding and I recommend it to anyone who wants to get the basics to work in this field. Only problem is that the course has not been updated for long whereas international taxation changes a lot. Thank you very much!
By Juri S•
Oct 25, 2017
I would like to congratulate the organizers and the high level lecturers as well as the tax specialists for bringing this course online. This course gives a unique opportunity to take an insight to the core elements of the international tax law. Videos are of optimal length enabling good concentration and parallel working as scripts are available for easier revision. Course materials are offering a good starting point for further research.
The advance track could give a basis for a new edition of this course on the taxation of the digital economy, as most of the economic players are/become digital. Another idea would be to send course graduates regular updates on related research and/or events.Thank you in advance.
By Pitchayapa A•
Mar 5, 2021
This course introduces me to and helps broaden my perspective on the OECD's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPs) Projects. The course also provides detail explanation and cases studies for transfer pricing and international tax planning. Regardless of significant amount of required reading and addition materials, I think this course is useful and helps shedding the light on different perspective on international tax law and tax systems. In summary, It is highly recommended for both international tax administration and tax professionals alike.
By MAXIME T N•
Jun 2, 2020
Being a tax expert working in an African country where most of the companies are subsidiaries of European and American multinationals, knowing the challenges of my field on an international scale was more than important. This course fully introduced me to it and not only gave me an effective overview, but also a solid basis for a possible specialization in one of the branches of international taxation, such as transfer pricing.
Maxime TUTONDA
By WANG R•
Apr 6, 2022
Great course, really love it, when I was starting this course, I didn’t have any accounting or tax knowledge, but cross this course, I had a very clear idea of international tax, where it comes, what’s the current status, how it will going to, it gave me a big pic of international tax, it helps me understood the international tax logic, helps me at international tax business management. Great appreciate for professor’s effort. [强]
By Eric L J•
Jun 4, 2020
International tax rules have changed so much during the last 5 to 7 years that an update is absolutely necessary for practitioners.
Videos alternate with a lot of reading (OECD publications, extracts from university manuals), some quizz and essays.
This MOOC is very well-designed and instructive!
An equivalent MOOC focusing on indirect taxes (VAT, GST, sales tax, etc.) would be complementary.
By Lindsay Y•
Apr 22, 2020
I like this course very much! As a lawyer in international commercial law, international tax planning is an important part in assessing and solving cross-border legal issues. This course helps me build my knowledge in the tax domain, especially the tax planning mindset of MNEs and concerns from tax authotities. I like the interviews in the last session. They also bring me a lot of passion!
By Prassan G•
Sep 9, 2020
A holistic explanation on the aspects of International Taxation. The content was comprehensive for a non-expert in taxation to understand the intricacies, complications, methods etc of the international taxation. It not only had deep insights about the subject but also was engaging for student and kept the topic interesting in every bit.
By Apoorv T•
Apr 12, 2020
Its a wonderful for someone wanting to understand the fundamentals of International Tax Law. The real-life examples used in this course add to its practicality and utility. However, some more recent examples and reading material could be added for it to become even more relevant for those doing this course now.
Keep up the good work!
By Alida B•
Mar 2, 2020
I have expanded my knowledge in this area and I am very much grateful for Coursera online learning platform, educators that participated in creation of the course and fellow peers that were kind enough to always review my assignments. I will sure be back on Coursera to study further more. It was truly an experience I will appreciate.
By IFEDAYO A•
Feb 5, 2021
The course is knowledge enriching, well designed, packaged and delivered by high power faculty and practitioners with global view. I have the opportunity of learning new concepts and ideas about international taxation which are strong tools for me to make meaningful contribution to tax policy formulation in my country.
By Anirudh V•
Oct 22, 2020
A well structured, well thought out and brilliantly expressed course. The course material is accurate, the video lectures will prepare you for the material. I thoroughly enjoyed it and better yet understood the material and the subject. I highly recommend the course to aspiring students of International tax law.
By Vivian A•
Nov 3, 2016
International taxation principles initially seemed too complicated for me to understand. This has to a greater extent been demystified and I have the confidence that I can deliver great results for assigned tasks. It is for this reason that I have decided to take on international taxation as a career path
By Shenglin M•
Jul 25, 2020
It gives me a very good understanding of what taxation is about. The lecturer and the guest speaker is fantastic and they also give you a good idea on why they choose tax so that I can reflect upon myself to see whether this is the right path to go. My goal of taking this course has been fully fulfilled,
By sagar t•
Nov 26, 2016
Its an amazing course to provide an insight to international taxation, one of my favorite subjects to study. The only suggestion would be to make the video lecture a slight longer and in depth about topics. Otherwise its an amazing course. Hopefully one day i'll b able to study in the university itself.