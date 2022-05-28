About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Healthcare Quality and Quality Improvement

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 15 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Engaging and Empowering Stakeholders with a Shared Vision

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Healthcare Processes: Mapping and Implementing Changes

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Long Term Success and the Importance of Context

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

