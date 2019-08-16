SB
Aug 15, 2019
I loved the parts on Organizational Units and Custom Directory. If Google Could build a course on the Google Cloud Directory Sync that would be more awesome. GSuite remains the best by far.
CW
Oct 26, 2019
I had already set up a couple of GSuite accounts for small businesses, but this course gave me a number of tips & tricks which helped me fine tune the accounts. Worth the time to complete.
By Sainik B
Aug 16, 2019
By Lance M
Aug 28, 2019
This course was amazing an a great learning. I would reccomend this to anyone looking to gain knowlege on administering google products
By Mateusz B
Aug 30, 2019
As a long time admin I've still found it interesting. Some of the questions are not relevant but maybe it's just my experience.
By Ibrahim K
Apr 18, 2020
No videos. All text you can read the same from google doc. :) All linked to them
By Chrystal W
Oct 27, 2019
By Martin S
May 21, 2020
Excellent course for new administrators to G Suite environments.
By Graham B
Aug 12, 2019
An excellent introduction getting G Suite set up and running.
By David P
Sep 14, 2019
I loved the real world experience of the course.
By InderPal S A
Aug 26, 2019
very well organised
thanks
By Robert M
Aug 14, 2019
great learning material
By Alejandro V C
Aug 14, 2019
Excelente curso
By Scott D
Jul 26, 2020
Fabulous course. really familiarizes you with the functions of the suite. I feel like I could create a collaborative environment with ease using G-suite. Email monitoring was an especially useful skill that I can use in many different scenarios. App whitelisting and usage monitoring apps will give me control over technology being used and that we all to be used in the ecosystem.
By Dale P
Dec 29, 2020
I enjoyed this course. It thoroughly delivers on the title of being a great introduction to the admin console. If youre like me, and have used Google Workspaces for years but are now moving into an admin role with this toolkit, this is a great place to start.
By Nina T
Aug 31, 2019
It's been a pleasure to go through the course material. I can't imagine how much creativity and professional accountability has taken for the instructors to design the course and make it an exciting journey. It made me curious about what's next! Thank you!
By David P
Apr 1, 2020
Buona la strutturazione, un buon approccio per imparare a orientarsi fra i vari strumenti amministrativi delle Suite di Google. Penso che dovrebbe essere implicito farlo nel momento stesso in cui si decida di attivare il servizio, anche per account singolo.
By Ray D
Oct 26, 2020
Very nice and fluent in the process of going through the course. Felt like a nice smooth transition with each lesson like the ones I took back in college. Great information and back up resources needed when you need to study for quizzes or just in general.
By Albert J d V
Apr 25, 2022
This is a comprehensive introduction to Google Workspace administration. It teaches the basics of managing Google Workspace. The course was straightforward and clear.
You do need to sign up for Google Workspace. You can use a trial subscription.
By Dan C
Mar 28, 2022
This course did an excellent job introducing the variuos basic functions and abilities of the Google Workspace envronmnet. I look forward to continuing the series and becoming an expert in Google Workspace administration.
By Gini P
Sep 13, 2019
Good material and easy to follow. Hopefully I will have access to all 4 courses for later review before an attempt at certification, but I guess Iʻll just have to wait and see.
Thank you so much for this opportunity!
By Helen W
Apr 8, 2020
Very easy to follow with lots of links to Google Suite admin help for extra questions. Some content tailored to Google Suite Education would have been helpful, even if it was only a link to specific information.
By Ben N
Nov 5, 2019
Even though, i was already doing most of what i learnt, i have added tremendously to my knowledge and my confidence is up. Especially grateful on Cloud directories with its customisation. Very help. Thanks guys.
By Felipe P
Feb 23, 2022
I really enjoyed this course. So amazing how Google products are so important and customizable to some many kinds of businesses from small, mid-size to enterprize organizations with thousands of employees.
By Ryan B
Jun 28, 2021
absolutely a brilliant course, and fully accessible with screen access software. I appreciate being able to take this course, and would recommend to anyone looking to get started with Google workspace.
By Erika V A P
Apr 28, 2020
Muy bueno el curso, sin embargo me gustaría que estuviera en Español, la verdad ha sido un poco complicado para mi, puesto que me toco recurrir al traductor para poder entender los temas, gracias
By Satyam Y
May 9, 2022
Now I can use Google Workspace perfectly. This course has guided me step by step for Workspace Administration. Thanks to the intructor. I love the way it is presented in pdf files.