4.7
About the Course

Introduction to Google Workspace Administration is the first course in the Google Workspace Administration series of courses. This series will serve as the starting place for any new Google Workspace admin as they begin their journey of managing and establishing Google Workspace best practices for their organization. These courses together will leave you feeling confident to utilize the basic functions of the admin console to manage users, control access to services, configure security settings, and much more. Through a series of readings and step-by-step hands-on exercises, and knowledge checks, learners can expect to leave this training with all of the skills they need to get started as Google Workspace administrators. In this course you will sign up for a Google Workspace account and configure your DNS records for Google Workspace. You will learn how to provision and manage your users, and will create groups and calendar resources for your organization. You will be introduced to your Cloud Directory and will learn how to split your organization into organizational units to simplify user and service management. Finally you will learn how to delegate admin privileges to other users in your organization. IMPORTANT - To get the most out of this training course, learners should be prepared to: - Purchase a new domain through a registrar such as enom or GoDaddy. Note: If you already have a domain that you would like to use for the trial you can do this but this course does not provide detailed steps on how to associate an existing domain with a Google Workspace trial account. For detailed instructions on how to do that, please refer to this Help Center article: https://support.google.com/a/topic/9196 - Provide credit card details as part of the Google Workspace account setup. You will be using a 14 day trial Google Workspace account during this course. As part of the sign up flow you will be required to provide credit card details. No charges for Google Workspace are made to your credit card until the trial period has ended. You must ensure that you CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTION before the trial period ends to avoid and charges. This is very IMPORTANT so don't forget! - Install and be ready to use the latest version of Chrome web browser available at https://www.google.com/chrome/...

By Sainik B

Aug 16, 2019

I loved the parts on Organizational Units and Custom Directory. If Google Could build a course on the Google Cloud Directory Sync that would be more awesome. GSuite remains the best by far.

By Lance M

Aug 28, 2019

This course was amazing an a great learning. I would reccomend this to anyone looking to gain knowlege on administering google products

By Mateusz B

Aug 30, 2019

As a long time admin I've still found it interesting. Some of the questions are not relevant but maybe it's just my experience.

By Ibrahim K

Apr 18, 2020

No videos. All text you can read the same from google doc. :) All linked to them

By Chrystal W

Oct 27, 2019

I had already set up a couple of GSuite accounts for small businesses, but this course gave me a number of tips & tricks which helped me fine tune the accounts. Worth the time to complete.

By Martin S

May 21, 2020

Excellent course for new administrators to G Suite environments.

By Graham B

Aug 12, 2019

An excellent introduction getting G Suite set up and running.

By David P

Sep 14, 2019

I loved the real world experience of the course.

By InderPal S A

Aug 26, 2019

very well organised

thanks

By Robert M

Aug 14, 2019

great learning material

By Alejandro V C

Aug 14, 2019

Excelente curso

By Scott D

Jul 26, 2020

Fabulous course. really familiarizes you with the functions of the suite. I feel like I could create a collaborative environment with ease using G-suite. Email monitoring was an especially useful skill that I can use in many different scenarios. App whitelisting and usage monitoring apps will give me control over technology being used and that we all to be used in the ecosystem.

By Dale P

Dec 29, 2020

I enjoyed this course. It thoroughly delivers on the title of being a great introduction to the admin console. If youre like me, and have used Google Workspaces for years but are now moving into an admin role with this toolkit, this is a great place to start.

By Nina T

Aug 31, 2019

It's been a pleasure to go through the course material. I can't imagine how much creativity and professional accountability has taken for the instructors to design the course and make it an exciting journey. It made me curious about what's next! Thank you!

By David P

Apr 1, 2020

Buona la strutturazione, un buon approccio per imparare a orientarsi fra i vari strumenti amministrativi delle Suite di Google. Penso che dovrebbe essere implicito farlo nel momento stesso in cui si decida di attivare il servizio, anche per account singolo.

By Ray D

Oct 26, 2020

Very nice and fluent in the process of going through the course. Felt like a nice smooth transition with each lesson like the ones I took back in college. Great information and back up resources needed when you need to study for quizzes or just in general.

By Albert J d V

Apr 25, 2022

This is a comprehensive introduction to Google Workspace administration. It teaches the basics of managing Google Workspace. The course was straightforward and clear.

You do need to sign up for Google Workspace. You can use a trial subscription.

By Dan C

Mar 28, 2022

This course did an excellent job introducing the variuos basic functions and abilities of the Google Workspace envronmnet. I look forward to continuing the series and becoming an expert in Google Workspace administration.

By Gini P

Sep 13, 2019

Good material and easy to follow. Hopefully I will have access to all 4 courses for later review before an attempt at certification, but I guess Iʻll just have to wait and see.

Thank you so much for this opportunity!

By Helen W

Apr 8, 2020

Very easy to follow with lots of links to Google Suite admin help for extra questions. Some content tailored to Google Suite Education would have been helpful, even if it was only a link to specific information.

By Ben N

Nov 5, 2019

Even though, i was already doing most of what i learnt, i have added tremendously to my knowledge and my confidence is up. Especially grateful on Cloud directories with its customisation. Very help. Thanks guys.

By Felipe P

Feb 23, 2022

I really enjoyed this course. So amazing how Google products are so important and customizable to some many kinds of businesses from small, mid-size to enterprize organizations with thousands of employees.

By Ryan B

Jun 28, 2021

absolutely a brilliant course, and fully accessible with screen access software. I appreciate being able to take this course, and would recommend to anyone looking to get started with Google workspace.

By Erika V A P

Apr 28, 2020

Muy bueno el curso, sin embargo me gustaría que estuviera en Español, la verdad ha sido un poco complicado para mi, puesto que me toco recurrir al traductor para poder entender los temas, gracias

By Satyam Y

May 9, 2022

Now I can use Google Workspace perfectly. This course has guided me step by step for Workspace Administration. Thanks to the intructor. I love the way it is presented in pdf files.

