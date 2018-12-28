This course will get you up and running with MongoDB quickly, and teach you how to leverage its power for data analytics.
Introduction to MongoDBMongoDB Inc.
About this Course
Offered by
MongoDB Inc.
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 4,300 customers in over 85 countries, including more than half of the global Fortune 100. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 30 million times and there have been more than 730,000 MongoDB University registrations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Reviews
- 5 stars59.81%
- 4 stars22.11%
- 3 stars7%
- 2 stars3.27%
- 1 star7.78%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO MONGODB
It was a rich, informative course for me with no prior experience in NoSql databases. Thank you to MongoDB and Coursera.
great subject and good videos/material , thanks to all the staff! some issues with datasets loading and also labs for week 3 could be revamped to all work with python 3
The course is outdated. So, its getting hard to understand. The UI shown or the options shown in course were of old mongodb software and in new we cannot find them.
A great course to begin with on the path of NoSQL with MongoDB. The assessment quizes though basic will ensure that you have aced the concept.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.